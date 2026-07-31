22nd annual gala, auction to benefit Osterhout Free Library

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The Executive Gala Committee of the Osterhout Free Library is thrilled to announce the 22nd Annual Gala & Auction to benefit the library. This year’s gala theme is Marrakech in the Moonlight. The gala event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre.

A highlight of this year’s gala celebration will be the presentation of the Evergreen Award to Molly and Frank Hoegen. Longtime advocates and generous supporters of the Osterhout Free Library, the Hoegens have played an invaluable role in advancing the library’s mission, and the board of directors is deeply honored to recognize their commitment. The library is also delighted to announce Lesa and Peter Butera as the 2026-2027 annual campaign chairs.

The public is welcome to attend the gala and participate in the online auction and raffle for a chance to bid on auction items or win a “Choose Your Destination” travel voucher through the raffle (valued at $5,000).

The Gala Committee thanks Hoegen & Associates and D & D Realty for co-sponsoring the Choose Your Destination Trip Raffle. Trip Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the library or on the auction website: biddingforgood.com/osterhout-lib-pa. One winner will be drawn at the gala on Aug. 28. Participants do not need to be present to win. Must be 21+ to enter.

The online auction will be open for bidding from Aug. 25 through Aug. 29. For those interested in participating, it is recommended to preview the auction and register in advance at biddingforgood.com/osterhout-lib-pa.

Gala tickets can be purchased for $190 per person by contacting Michelle Riley, director of development & community relations at (570) 823-0156 ext. 218 or by email at mriley@luzernelibraries.org. All proceeds directly support library programs and services. Sponsorship opportunities are available; interested parties should contact Michelle.

Discover NEPA, Powered by Mericle, is the Presenting Sponsor of the event.