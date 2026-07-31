Meet-the-artist reception set for Aug. 20

A bristlecone pine stands beneath a starry sky in the Arizona desert, in the photo by Sean Parker.

🔊 Listen to this

Arizona-based photographer Sean Parker will make his museum debut at the Everhart Museum in Scranton this month with an exhibition titled “The Lights Above: The Astro-Photography of Sean Parker.”

The exhibit features Parker’s striking images that have been featured in the Smithsonian, Discovery, The New York Times, Arizona Highways, and other publications.

After spending nearly eight years as an information technology computer technician, Parker turned his lifelong passion for photography into a full-time career, drawing on his technical expertise to master digital photography.

This exhibition showcases his cinematic images of Arizona’s dramatic landscapes and the awe-inspiring night skies above the desert.

An opening for the artist will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the museum, where Parker will be available to discuss his work. The Everhart is proud to present this exciting exhibition of one of the nation’s most promising cinematic photographers.

The exhibit opens on Aug. 19 and will continue through Nov. 15 at the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.