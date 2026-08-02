Jeannette Hontz, Chief Program Officer for Family Service Association of NEPA, addresses the crowd at the recent Wilkes-Barre POWER! event at The Legendary Dukey’s in Wilkes-Barre. FSA’s 5k run and walk is today, starting at 8 a.m. at the JCC on Strauss Lane in Kingston.

The Legendary Dukey’s on Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre was the venue for the last Wilkes-Barre POWER! networking event. Members turned out to hear about the Family Service Association of NEPA and make new connections.

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It’s been a while since I attended a Wilkes-Barre POWER! event.

There’s been a lot going on with work, trips, and activities.

But on Thursday night, Oscar and I were able to make it to the July networking mixer at The Legendary Dukey’s on Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre, and we were so happy we did.

Dukey’s has long been a favorite place of mine, and new owner Paul Dorang is busy hosting live music acts while serving delicious food that customers love.

Dukey’s has a popular wing night on Wednesdays with live music by Uncle Pat, and also serves other food like burgers, seafood, and chicken sandwiches.

Even though this was a Thursday, we still had an order of mild wings, which were on point, and hung out in the bar a bit listening to live music before going into the dining room for the POWER! mixer.

Wilkes-Barre POWER! is a networking organization for professionals, designed to help people build their connections locally.

I’ve met a lot of great people there throughout the years, so I try to stop at the events when I can.

Family Service Association of Northeastern PA was the featured non-profit organization, and Chief Program Officer Jeannette Hontz talked about the many vital services FSA offers, including the PA 2-1-1 Northeast/Help Line, guardianship, family therapy services, and so much more.

As Jeanette spoke about all that FSA does, she gave attendees a glimpse into the tough realities some in our community face.

That’s why I’m so glad to show up for the Pauly Friedman 5k Run/Walk today at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman JCC in Kingston. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and the race is at 9 a.m.

I ran the race last year and had a good time running along the dike in Kingston while supporting FSA.

There’s a new addition this year, too.

After the race is a free family fun day starting at 10:30 a.m. with food trucks, DJ Bernie, That Foam Party Guy, an ice cream truck, raffles, games, a backpack giveaway for the first 100 kids, and other family-friendly activities.

Not only does FSA provide much-needed services for the community, they also offers events like this to bring people together.

I’ve long admired this organization and can’t think of a better way to spend a Sunday.

If you have some free time today, stop at the JCC at 613 S.J. Strauss Lane in Kingston.

I’ll be there for the run and then afterward, too, cheering on all that the Family Service Association of NEPA does.

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Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.