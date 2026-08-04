Oliver Warbucks (Eugene Hradil) and his assistant Grace Ferrell (Julia Kintzel) welcome Annie (Addison Wychock) into their home in the PTPA Youth Academy production of Annie Jr. this weekend in Hazleton.

Rooster (David Ramos) plots with his sister Miss Hannigan (Emily Brekke) and his girlfriend Lily (Haidyn Sledjeski) in the PTPA Youth Academy production of Annie Jr., running this weekend at the J.J. Ferrara Center in Hazleton.

Miss Hannigan (Emily Brekke) is surrounded by “little girls” (Luciana McHenry, Lizzie Cweirtniewicz, Alexa Brace, Addison Wychock, Olivia Chamness, Lauren Reich & Melody Cavallo) in Annie Jr. at the PTPA in Hazleton this weekend.

Addison Wychock is Annie, and Lilo Snyder portrays Sandy the dog in the PTPA Youth Academy production of Annie Jr, running from Aug. 7-9 in Hazleton.

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The Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts will present its third annual Youth Academy production with “Annie Jr” this weekend, including a sensory-friendly performance with the cooperation of Collaborative Autism Movement.

The PTPA Youth Academy initiative was started in 2024 as a way of giving interested teens and young adults the opportunity to immerse themselves in producing a full theatrical performance, allowing them to take the lead in directing, music directing, designing lighting, sets, and sound, as well as choreographing and costuming a show.

This production of “Annie Jr.” is co-directed by Ava Badamo and Lexi Bradbury, with music direction by Jude Shebelock, technical direction by AJ Miller, choreography by Anastasiia Hradil, costuming by Julia Kintzel, and stage management by Bex Brandreth, with mentorship from PTPA veteran staff including T.R. Laputka, Jessica Schafer, PTPA Artistic Director Adam Randis, and Youth Programming Coordinators Tim and Cali Solarek.

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “Annie Jr.” features everyone’s favorite little redhead (Addison Wychock in her PTPA debut), determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan (Emily Brekke).

Along the way, Annie finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks (Eugene Hradil), his personal secretary, Grace Farrell (Julia Kintzel), and a lovable dog named Sandy (Lilo Snyder, also making her stage debut).

The youth and young adult cast of “Annie Jr.” also includes David Ramos as the scheming Rooster Hannigan and Haidyn Sledjeski as his moll Lily St. Regis; Alexa Brace as Pepper; Lizzie Cweirtniewicz as July; Olivia Chamness as Molly; Luciana McHenry as Tessie; Lauren Reich as Duffy; Melody Cavallo as Kate; Jayce Chicalese as Mr. Bundles; Finnley Glynn as the Star-to-Be; Darvin Mordan as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt; Justin Germosen as Drake; Mila Price as the Apple Seller; Angelyn Sylvester as the Dogcatcher; Jayden Gomez as Officer Ward and Louis Howe; Laela Cedrone as Cecille; Maya Catalano as Annette; Anna Sosar as Mrs. Greer; Ciarra Bracero as Mrs. Pugh; Dalila Miller as the Usherette; Sviatoslav Hradil as radio man Bert Healy; with Alyssa Couick and Mia Ellis as orphans and Soliana Honore and Brighton Kleyman also featured in the ensemble.

“Annie Jr.” will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at the PTPA’s home in the historic J.J. Ferrara Center, 212 West Broad Street in Hazleton.

The PTPA is also working with Collaborative Autism Movement to present a sensory-friendly performance of this production at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, with special ticket pricing and a performance environment that is adjusted to minimize potential light and sound overstimulation and a more relaxed seating arrangement and other resources, including sensory aids and quiet areas.

Reserved tickets for “Annie Jr.” and more information about the sensory-friendly performance are available at the organization’s website, www.ptpashows.org, and walk-up tickets are also available to all performances beginning an hour before curtain at the PTPA box office adjacent to the lobby on Broad Street.