The Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts will present its third annual Youth Academy production with “Annie Jr” this weekend, including a sensory-friendly performance with the cooperation of Collaborative Autism Movement.
The PTPA Youth Academy initiative was started in 2024 as a way of giving interested teens and young adults the opportunity to immerse themselves in producing a full theatrical performance, allowing them to take the lead in directing, music directing, designing lighting, sets, and sound, as well as choreographing and costuming a show.
This production of “Annie Jr.” is co-directed by Ava Badamo and Lexi Bradbury, with music direction by Jude Shebelock, technical direction by AJ Miller, choreography by Anastasiia Hradil, costuming by Julia Kintzel, and stage management by Bex Brandreth, with mentorship from PTPA veteran staff including T.R. Laputka, Jessica Schafer, PTPA Artistic Director Adam Randis, and Youth Programming Coordinators Tim and Cali Solarek.
Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “Annie Jr.” features everyone’s favorite little redhead (Addison Wychock in her PTPA debut), determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan (Emily Brekke).
Along the way, Annie finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks (Eugene Hradil), his personal secretary, Grace Farrell (Julia Kintzel), and a lovable dog named Sandy (Lilo Snyder, also making her stage debut).
“Annie Jr.” will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, at the PTPA’s home in the historic J.J. Ferrara Center, 212 West Broad Street in Hazleton.
The PTPA is also working with Collaborative Autism Movement to present a sensory-friendly performance of this production at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, with special ticket pricing and a performance environment that is adjusted to minimize potential light and sound overstimulation and a more relaxed seating arrangement and other resources, including sensory aids and quiet areas.
Reserved tickets for “Annie Jr.” and more information about the sensory-friendly performance are available at the organization’s website, www.ptpashows.org, and walk-up tickets are also available to all performances beginning an hour before curtain at the PTPA box office adjacent to the lobby on Broad Street.
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