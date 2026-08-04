🔊 Listen to this

REVIEW

“The Mother-Daughter Book Club”

By: James Patterson and Susan Patterson

Rating: 3.2

Popular storyteller James Patterson is best known for creating the famous detective, Alex Cross. He has co-authored books with well-known people including Bill Clinton, Dolly Parton, and Viola Davis. When asked who his favorite co-author is he answers his wife, Susan.

Smart man.

This book is about the reunion of four friends and their daughters who meet to talk about books, life, and secrets in the beautiful backdrop of Lake Como, Italy. Three of the women met decades ago while in college. Mariella is an opera singer, Grace is a minister, and Elin is a corporate lawyer. They are joined by Jamie who was a nanny to Elin’ s daughter years ago. Amazingly they have remained close throughout the years, texting regularly and meeting periodically for book retreats.

Three years ago, they met in Wisconsin with their daughters. While there, Jamie’s twin daughters were involved in a serious auto accident with lasting effects. Now, the group comes together again at Mariella’s vacation home, a villa in Lake Como. Mariella has planned every minute of the weekend. She wants everyone to take advantage of every moment they have together which causes both tension and humor. The itinerary includes, hikes, boat rides, yoga, charades, and delicious spreads of amazing Italian food. Of course, there is time for spats and confessions leading up to the “Night of Secrets” which is held the last night of the weekend. This year it turns out to be a very revealing evening.

All nine characters narrate chapters, giving readers a glimpse into their busy lives and specific struggles they may be having. At the same time keeping track of which character you are reading about can be a challenge. I kept having to turn back to the beginning of the chapter to check.

As old memories resurface, the friends must confront the past and discover whether the bonds of friendship, love, and shared passion for literature can help them move forward. It is impressive that the women have remained so close for so long, but I didn’t really feel engaged with any of them. Long lasting friendships are rare and the love these women share is meaningful to their lives.

I found it a little slow and ho-hum.

I kind of missed Alex Cross.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.