Moroccan beet greens. They may not look like much, but we loved them.

Ingredients for some Moroccan beet greens, sans the cilantro (not a fan). The leaves look large but shrink a bit after removing the red stems and wilt a lot during cooking.

Some very delicious Moroccan beet greens with some brined and grilled corn on the cob. The beet recipe calls for some “preserved lemon,” but I didn’t even bother looking, opting to use two slices of real lemon.

🔊 Listen to this

When we buy red beets at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market, they often come with the option of greens attached or cut off. MT usually opts for “with,” promising she’ll find a use for the broad leaves. At least as often as not, we eat the beets (we both like them raw, which is great for blood pressure) and ignore the greens until they are only suitable for the compost pile.

When we bought some recently, I looked up some recipes immediately (as in, on the way home in the car while MT drove), determined to turn them into a side dish promptly.

Most recipes are similar to what MT would do: Trim the stems off and saute in some oil and garlic. This one appealed because of the mix of seasoning complementing the garlic. The recipe also calls for soaking the greens in cold water before chopping and putting in the pan without draining. That meant they got a bit steamed as well as sauteed.

We both thought this was a great way to serve beet greens. “It’s exquisite,” MT effused on first taste. And after she had finished the last wilted leaf piece, she added, “I’m licking the bowl!” and did just that.

Some notes: I didn’t even bother looking for preserved lemon, opting instead to drop two slices of a fresh one into the pot, and I think that worked out very well. I also didn’t use the cilantro simply because I’m not a fan. I used only one batch of beet greens without cutting down the amount of other ingredients. And I completely forgot to drizzle a little olive oil on top before serving, but that may have actually made them tastier by letting the seasoning stand out.

That said, this recipe is a keeper. MT is now eager to get the next batch — or two, or three — with greens.

Dobru chut!

Moroccan beet greens (food52.com, “Silly Apron”)

3 bunches of beet greens, red stems removed

2 tablespoons olive oil for cooking

¼ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon paprika

1 pinch salt (no more)

¼ piece preserved lemon

1 tablespoon good olive oil

1 pinch crushed pepper flakes (or chili powder, or paprika if you don’t like spice)

2 cloves of garlic, grated

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Wash the greens well and leave them in a bowl full of cold, clean water.

Gently heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a saucepan. When it is just warm, add the grated garlic, cumin, and paprika. If the oil is too hot, they will fry and burn. What we want is just a little reaction to the heat.

Immediately remove the greens from the water, without draining. Place them on a board and chop coarsely, then add to the pan. Turn the heat to medium and give everything one good stir to coat the greens with the spices.

Cover tightly, and turn down the heat. Let it simmer for 5 minutes. You might want to check on it once before the end to make sure it doesn’t burn. If you’re worried it will burn, just add a little water.

Meanwhile, take a quarter of a preserved lemon (do not wash it), and cut it into 1/4-inch cubes. Set aside a couple for decoration. Uncover the cooking pan and add the preserved lemon cubes and the chopped cilantro and parsley. Stir everything together. Cover and let it cook for 5 more minutes, then remove from the heat.

When serving, drizzle about one tablespoon of a good olive oil over the greens. Garnish with the preserved lemon cubes you reserved, and sprinkle on the chili pepper powder.