The fight is on to win the trophy at ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.’ Gaslight Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning comedy Aug. 7 through 9 and Aug. 14 through 16 in the George P. Maffei II Theatre at King’s College. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. General admission is $20; student tickets are $10. For reservations, see gaslight-theatre.org.
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