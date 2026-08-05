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Communion of Saints Parish Summer Fest ‘26, on the grounds of St. John the Evangelist Church, corner of Church and Broad streets in Pittston, 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 6 through Aug. 8. Featured entertainment includes “Smoke in Mirrors” on Thursday, “Bugeye McGuire” on Friday, and “Flaxy Morgan” on Saturday. A variety of foods will be available for purchase. Games of chance, big basket raffle, cash bingo, children’s games, and other raffles will be available in the Monsignor Bendik Pastoral Center (former Seton Catholic High School auditorium), and food and entertainment will be on the church grounds.

St. John the Baptist Church Bazaar, Aug. 7-9 on the parish grounds, Nesbitt Street, Larksville, with thousands of homemade pierogies (frozen orders available), traditional festival foods and games, more than 50 theme baskets and live music. Bazaar hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Entertainment by John Stevens’ Doubleshot 7 to 10 p.m. Friday; by The Legends Oldies Band 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and by DJ Rob Sax from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. We make our own potato pancake batter, haluski noodles, pierogies, clam chowder, rice pudding, desserts and more. We even peel and cut our own French Fries.

22nd Annual ⁠Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8, along Main Street in Plymouth, with more than 100 craft and food booths, live music, and a signature kielbasa-tasting contest.

127th annual Madonna del Monte and Saints of Cilento Festival, at 4th and Seybert streets, Hazleton, 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7; 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8 with ethnic foods, tricky trays, kids games and adult beverages. Entertainment on Friday by Jim Cerminaro singing Italian favorites, 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday entertainment by KARTUNE from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 9, recitation of the rosary will precede the 10:30 a.m. Mass, followed by a procession of the Cinti in honor of Our Lady. Benediction will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto, and a pasta dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church hall.

Lebanese-American Food Festival at St. Joseph Melkite Greek Catholic Church, with stuffed grape leaves, kibbee, kabobs, baklava, potato pancakes, sausage/peppers and more. 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7; 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 at the church, 230 North Cabrini Ave., off lower Jackson Street in West Scranton. For more info, call 570-343-6092 or see melkitescranton.org

Italian Festival in honor of St. Rocco, Aug. 7-9 at St. Rocco’s Church, 122 Kurtz St., Dunmore, with food, games and live entertainment. Friday will feature the Dunmore High School Marching Units and Cheerleaders at 6 p.m. and the band Picture Perfect at 7 p.m.; Saturday will feature the Holy Cross High School Cheerleaders at 6 p.m. and the band Popstar Drive at 7 p.m.; Sunday will feature a Feast Day Mass at noon, followed by a procession with statues at 1 p.m., Vinsko entertainment at 2:30 p.m., the Luongo Brothers Band at 6 p.m, fireworks display at 9 p.m. and raffle drawings at 9:30 p.m.

St. Carlo Acutis Parish Family Festival will be Aug. 15 and 16 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 215 Rebecca Street, Throop. On Saturday, a wide variety of traditional and ethnic foods will be available from 3 to 9 p.m., with live music from Kozmic Kidz from 4 to 8 p.m. on the church grounds. On Sunday, the Festival moves indoors to St. Anthony’s Hall for BINGO beginning at 1 p.m. (doors open at noon), Basket Raffles, 50/50, and a Special Bingo Food Menu.

St. Martha’s Church Festival on Labor Day weekend: Friday, Sept. 4 (5-10 p.m.), Saturday, Sept. 5 (5-10 p.m.), and Sunday, Sept. 6 (Noon-10 p.m.) at 260 Bonnieville Road, Fairmount Springs, with Polish and American food, a “Sweet Spot” offering desserts and coffee, as well as an ice cream stand, children’s games, a dime pitch, basket raffle, and a large indoor flea market. Live music includes Caleb Diltz on Friday, the Lance Thomas Band on Saturday, and the 404 Band on Sunday.