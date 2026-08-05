The story of a bald eagle and a Dr. Pepper

A fawn climbs down a steep slope toward its mother as she grazes on the Susquehanna Riverbank across from the PFBC Apple Tree Boat Launch Monday afternoon in Exeter Twp., Luzerne County.

A cedar waxwing perches in a bush next to the Susquehanna River at the PFBC West Falls Access boat launch Tuesday morning in Exeter Twp., Wyoming County.

This bald eagle wasn’t easy to spot — even with a telephoto lens — from all the way across the Susquehanna River on Tuesday morning at the PFBC West Falls Access in Exeter Twp., Wyoming County.

A song sparrow eyes a honeybee as it approaches its purple loosestrife perch alongside the Susquehanna River on Monday afternoon at the PFBC Apple Tree Boat Launch in Exeter Twp., Luzerne County.

🔊 Listen to this

I stood on the rocky shore of the Susquehanna River on Tuesday morning, scanning the trees and cliffs on the other side for the bald eagle that had disappeared there moments before. Squinting, I silently chided myself for not scheduling the optometrist appointment I’ve been putting off for over a year. A blurry white spec at the top of a tree caught my attention, and I lifted my camera to focus on that spot through my telephoto lens.

I’ve been fooled enough times by inanimate objects that look like birds from afar to know not to get too excited until I get a closer look. You see, there’s this game birders get sucked into playing that I like to call “bird or blob?” in which we have to guess whether that bird-like shape in the distance is indeed a feathered find or an imposter.

I’m not very good at it.

That “snowy owl” I spotted one time across a cornfield?

A white plastic shopping bag snagged on a tree branch.

The “sandhill crane” I thought was poking its long neck up through tall grass?

Just a stick.

The “unidentified hawk” I found perched high in a tree at the edge of a forest?

Wasps’ nest.

But as my blurry speck came into focus on Tuesday morning, I was rewarded with the distinct white head and tail feathers, dark brown body, and bright yellow feet and beak of a mature adult bald eagle.

“There you are,” I breathed out with satisfaction.

I lowered my camera but kept my eyes locked in on the eagle so as not to lose it again, and settled onto the small camp stool I’d toted down to the river’s edge. As I sat waiting for the eagle to take flight again, knowing it could be a long wait, I soaked in the peaceful atmosphere and listened to the varied songs of the other birds all around me.

Exhausted from the busy week and weekend behind me, I’d wanted to go birding, but wasn’t in the mood for a long hike. So instead of heading to a local park, I decided to visit the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission West Falls Access in Exeter Township, Wyoming County, to see what I could find along the Susquehanna.

Through sight and sound, I counted a total of 28 species during the two hours I sat there in the same spot: Canada goose, mourning dove, chimney swift, osprey, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, red-bellied woodpecker, northern flicker, red-eyed vireo, blue jay, American crow, fish crow, tufted titmouse, Carolina wren, gray catbird, American robin, cedar waxwing, house finch, American goldfinch, chipping sparrow, white-throated sparrow, song sparrow, common grackle, black-and-white warbler, American redstart, northern yellow warbler, northern cardinal, and indigo bunting. I also saw a couple of domestic geese — which I assume to be escapees from a nearby yard — resting at the water’s edge.

The day before, on Monday afternoon, I made a quick visit to the PFBC Apple Tree Access boat launch just downriver in Exeter Township, Luzerne County. I like to stop there — even if for just a few minutes — on my way back home from visiting my family in Tunkhannock.

At Apple Tree, I met an energetic song sparrow that was chirping and singing its little heart out as it flitted back and forth between a couple of trees and a thick patch of purple loosestrife (a tall wetland perennial with bright purple flowers that grows in abundance along the Susquehanna). It seemed to perform and pose for me as I watched.

I was so engrossed in the song sparrow’s antics I almost missed seeing a white-tailed deer and her fawn climb down the opposite riverbank to graze at the water’s edge. I watched them for a couple of minutes before getting distracted by a small turtle floating by on a log.

Oh, to be as carefree as that turtle!

I didn’t identify as many bird species at Apple Tree as I did in West Falls, but I did count a handful of others, including a large flock of Canada geese, a ruby-throated hummingbird, a great blue heron, an American crow, a fish crow, a Carolina wren, an American robin, a cedar waxwing, an American goldfinch, and a northern cardinal.

Then, just as I was about to leave, I detected movement out of the corner of my eye and turned to see what appeared to be a waterbird in the distance upriver. As it swam from the shore toward the middle of the river, the fast-moving current brought it closer to my position, and I squinted, trying to make out its shape.

Definitely some sort of small duck.

A pied-billed grebe, perhaps?

I lifted my camera to get a better look and… let out a sigh of frustration.

An empty Dr. Pepper bottle.

Time to make that optometry appointment.

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Liz Baumeister is the news editor at the Times Leader. She loves nature, photography, and nature photography. Reach her at lbaumeister@timesleader.com.