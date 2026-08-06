BACK MOUNTAIN
District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce has announced that the District Attorney’s Office will be attending Representative Jamie Walsh’s upcoming Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Insalaco Hall at Misericordia University. Detectives will be on hand with the Prescription Drug Take Back Box to provide residents an opportunity to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications.
A new Grief Share support group will start at Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville; 570-696-0399. The group will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, Aug. 26 to Nov. 11. Register at griefshare.org/findagroup. Grief Share is a Christian, Bible-based, grief support group created over 25 years ago by licensed and certified professional Christian counselors and pastors to help people grieving the loss of a loved one. It is a 3-part program consisting of videos, discussions, and a guidebook.
GREATER PITTSTON AREA
Cash Bingo, 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Wyoming Hose Co., 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. $25 tickets, presale or at the door. Sponsored by Zara Court #113. Doors open at 5 p.m. For tickets, call 570-472-5352 or any member.
Cash Bingo in St. Maria Goretti Parish Hall, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, on Aug. 8. Doors open at 10 a.m. Bingo will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets, contact the parish office at 570-655-8956 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Facilities are handicapped accessible. Parking is ample and free.
GREATER WYOMING VALLEY
City of Wilkes-Barre’s 2026 Farmers Market Season continues 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 12, with fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat as well as non-food vendors. Live entertainment will be provided from noon to 2 p.m.
Tours of Nathan Denison House, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the historic homestead, 35 Denison St., Forty Fort. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of ESSA Bank, admission is free. No reservations are needed. The house was built in 1790 by Colonel Nathan Denison, a Revolutionary War soldier and early Luzerne County judge.
Why Cook Wednesday? Dinner. Pick-up 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Saints Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church school hall, corner of North River and West Chestnut streets, Wilkes-Barre, near General Hospital parkade. Pre-orders are encouraged; call 570-829-3051. Menu includes a holubtsi dinner with two piggies, three pyrohy and green beans for $12, a kovbasa dinner with kielbasa and sauerkraut, a hard roll and three pyrohy for $10, pagash – three cuts for $6 or a tray of 12 for $22, pyrohy – six for $6 or a dozen frozen for $10, cabbage and noodles for $4 a pint, and piggie six-Packs for $18. Desserts available at our bake sale.
Brooks Estates Travelers will host a trip to Amish Country on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The bus will leave from the Brooks Estate Community Center, Pollock Drive, Jenkins Township, at 8 a.m. The $115 cost covers a smorgasbord and a comedy show at Bird in Hand Restaurant and stage, plus transportation, tax, and gratuity. For info, call Marion at 570-881-4943.
Summer Shrimp Boil Feast, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 East Main St., Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre. Includes extra-large shrimp, smoky pork sausage, local, new potatoes, and freshly picked corn on the cob. all prepared in a broth of Old Bay, herbs, and seasonings. Preorders may be placed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 through 20 by calling 570-825-6540; walk-ins are welcome. Eat-in or take-out is available. $18 per serving.
Women’s Fellowship at Church of Christ Uniting is sponsoring a bus trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse for the Christmas Show on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Cost is $145 and includes bus, driver tip, show, and dinner. For more information, please call Kay Smith at 570-288-0889 or Bev Sobocinski at 570-696-2239.
MOUNTAIN TOP
Goal in One, hosted by the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club at 260 Country Club Drive, Mountain Top, on Aug. 17. Enjoy a fun day of golf while supporting the Penguins’ Goals Foundation. This foundation aims to make youth sports more accessible to NEPA communities. Registration starts at 11 a.m.
NANTICOKE
An eat-in/take-out Chicken BBQ Dinner will be held at St. Faustina Grove, rear 145 Old Newport St., Nanticoke, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. The meal includes a half chicken, potato, vegetable, applesauce, and dessert. The cost is $15. Order forms may be found at www.nanticokecatholic.com, or you may purchase a ticket at the parish office.
PLYMOUTH
Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, food sale in conjunction with the Plymouth Kielbasa Fest on Aug 7 and 8 in front of the church. Food sale will open at noon on Aug. 7 and at 11 a.m. Aug. 8. Menu includes: Potato cheese pierogi, haluski with homemade noodles and pigs in a blanket. Also, homemade pickles, a bake sale, water and soda will be available for purchase. Cash or credit. In case of inclement weather, the food sale will be held in the church hall.
Senior Citizens Friendship Club of St. Mary’s will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the Holy Child Formation Center, corner of Plymouth and Eno streets, Plymouth. Dues are being collected. The drawing winner at the last meeting was Jackie Bromack.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Click for subscription offers.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.