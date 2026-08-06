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BACK MOUNTAIN

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce has announced that the District Attorney’s Office will be attending Representative Jamie Walsh’s upcoming Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Insalaco Hall at Misericordia University. Detectives will be on hand with the Prescription Drug Take Back Box to provide residents an opportunity to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications.

A new Grief Share support group will start at Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville; 570-696-0399. The group will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, Aug. 26 to Nov. 11. Register at griefshare.org/findagroup. Grief Share is a Christian, Bible-based, grief support group created over 25 years ago by licensed and certified professional Christian counselors and pastors to help people grieving the loss of a loved one. It is a 3-part program consisting of videos, discussions, and a guidebook.

Rummage and Bake Sale at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 420 Main Street, Dallas, Pa. Hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12. On Saturday, which is Bag Day, you can fill a small grocery bag for $3 or a 30-gallon garbage bag for $5. A 50/50 Drawing and a Basket Raffle with food and beverages also available. For info, call (570) 675-1723 or see princeofpeacedallaspa.org.

BEAR CREEK

Bear Creek Grace Chapel Guild will hold summer non-denominational Sunday Services at 10 a.m. each Sunday morning until after Labor Day. The Grace Chapel is on Chapel Lane, off of Route 115, in Bear Creek, Pa. All are welcome.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

Cash Bingo, 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Wyoming Hose Co., 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. $25 tickets, presale or at the door. Sponsored by Zara Court #113. Doors open at 5 p.m. For tickets, call 570-472-5352 or any member.

Cash Bingo in St. Maria Goretti Parish Hall, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, on Aug. 8. Doors open at 10 a.m. Bingo will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets, contact the parish office at 570-655-8956 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Facilities are handicapped accessible. Parking is ample and free.

Sock Hop Party, hosted by Dupont V.F.W. Post 4909 Home Association at the post home, Sept. 12. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m, music by Luongo Brothers Band from 7 to 10 p.m. $30 per person. Cash bar. For tickets and reservations, see or call Bob at the V.F.W. 570-472-1152. Deadline for reservations is the Friday before the party. Tickets cannot be sold at the door. All PLCB regulations apply.

Greater Pittston Chamber 106th Annual Dinner, at Fox Hill Country Club on October 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

City of Wilkes-Barre’s 2026 Farmers Market Season continues 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 12, with fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat as well as non-food vendors. Live entertainment will be provided from noon to 2 p.m.

Little Theatre presents its fifth annual weekend of original one-act plays on Aug. 7, 8 & 9. Featured playwrights are Brenda Lynn Fager (“A Flight Behind”), Tom Flannery (“Fungie & the Quiet Men”), Adam Myers (“Where You Belong”), and Michael Ortiz (“Go with the Flow”). Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. General admission seating only at the playhouse at 537 N Main Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Tours of Nathan Denison House, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the historic homestead, 35 Denison St., Forty Fort. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of ESSA Bank, admission is free. No reservations are needed. The house was built in 1790 by Colonel Nathan Denison, a Revolutionary War soldier and early Luzerne County judge.

Why Cook Wednesday? Dinner. Pick-up 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Saints Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church school hall, corner of North River and West Chestnut streets, Wilkes-Barre, near General Hospital parkade. Pre-orders are encouraged; call 570-829-3051. Menu includes a holubtsi dinner with two piggies, three pyrohy and green beans for $12, a kovbasa dinner with kielbasa and sauerkraut, a hard roll and three pyrohy for $10, pagash – three cuts for $6 or a tray of 12 for $22, pyrohy – six for $6 or a dozen frozen for $10, cabbage and noodles for $4 a pint, and piggie six-Packs for $18. Desserts available at our bake sale.

Brooks Estates Travelers will host a trip to Amish Country on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The bus will leave from the Brooks Estate Community Center, Pollock Drive, Jenkins Township, at 8 a.m. The $115 cost covers a smorgasbord and a comedy show at Bird in Hand Restaurant and stage, plus transportation, tax, and gratuity. For info, call Marion at 570-881-4943.

Summer Shrimp Boil Feast, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 East Main St., Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre. Includes extra-large shrimp, smoky pork sausage, local, new potatoes, and freshly picked corn on the cob. all prepared in a broth of Old Bay, herbs, and seasonings. Preorders may be placed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 through 20 by calling 570-825-6540; walk-ins are welcome. Eat-in or take-out is available. $18 per serving.

Women’s Fellowship at Church of Christ Uniting is sponsoring a bus trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse for the Christmas Show on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Cost is $145 and includes bus, driver tip, show, and dinner. For more information, please call Kay Smith at 570-288-0889 or Bev Sobocinski at 570-696-2239.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Donations sought for St. John’s Cathedral flea market, Mayfield. Parishioners are gratefully accepting merchandise (used but not abused) from anyone who is house cleaning and would like to donate jewelry, books, games, collectibles, purses, knick-knacks, toys, small pieces of furniture and small appliances that work. For more info, contact Evie Virbitsy at 570-335-5919 or Mott at 570-335-2128. The front entrance of St. John’s Center, 701 Hill St., Mayfield, will be open for drop-offs 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The flea market will be Sept. 18-19.

MESHOPPEN

Guiding Light Christian Cafe, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Fridays of the month at Meshoppen Community Church, 128 Church Road, Meshoppen. With entertainment from Cedar Routes on Aug. 7, Devoted Band on Sept. 18, and Paul and Mary Good on Oct. 2.

MOUNTAIN TOP

Goal in One, hosted by the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club at 260 Country Club Drive, Mountain Top, on Aug. 17. Enjoy a fun day of golf while supporting the Penguins’ Goals Foundation. This foundation aims to make youth sports more accessible to NEPA communities. Registration starts at 11 a.m.

NANTICOKE

An eat-in/take-out Chicken BBQ Dinner will be held at St. Faustina Grove, rear 145 Old Newport St., Nanticoke, from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. The meal includes a half chicken, potato, vegetable, applesauce, and dessert. The cost is $15. Order forms may be found at www.nanticokecatholic.com, or you may purchase a ticket at the parish office.

Flea Market at Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, in the basement at 240 Center St., Nanticoke, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, and Saturday, Sept. 5. For more information, call 570-256-7883.

Ethnic Food Festival at Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church Hall, corner of Bliss and Center streets, Nanticoke, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Eat in or take out home-made pierogi, Haluski, pigs-in-the- blanket, potato pancakes, clam chowder, bake sale and more. Raffle basket tickets will also be sold. For more information, call 570-256-7883.

PLYMOUTH

Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, food sale in conjunction with the Plymouth Kielbasa Fest on Aug 7 and 8 in front of the church. Food sale will open at noon on Aug. 7 and at 11 a.m. Aug. 8. Menu includes: Potato cheese pierogi, haluski with homemade noodles and pigs in a blanket. Also, homemade pickles, a bake sale, water and soda will be available for purchase. Cash or credit. In case of inclement weather, the food sale will be held in the church hall.

Senior Citizens Friendship Club of St. Mary’s will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the Holy Child Formation Center, corner of Plymouth and Eno streets, Plymouth. Dues are being collected. The drawing winner at the last meeting was Jackie Bromack.

BAZAARS

St. Jude’s Picnic in the Grove, 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 7 and Aug. 8; noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 9, St. Jude Grove, 420 South Mountain Blvd., (Route 309) Mountain Top, with homemade pierogi, halusky and potato pancakes, a huge basket raffle and games for all ages. Performances by DGM on Friday, Rockaholix Band on Saturday and our own DJ Mike on Sunday. The chicken BBQ dinner will begin at noon on Sunday.

St. John the Baptist Summer Picnic, Aug. 7-9 on the parish grounds, Nesbitt Street, Larksville, with thousands of homemade pierogi (frozen orders available), traditional festival foods and games, theme baskets and live music.

Saints Peter & Paul summer weekend indoor flea market, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, in Plains Township, with treasures for all; refreshments available from various food trucks.

REUNIONS

GAR Class of 1969 will hold a 75th birthday celebration, 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Grotto Pizza, Harveys Lake, on the deck, weather permitting. $10 per person includes pizza and soda. Pay at the door. Any other food or drink may be purchased individually. To RSVP, contact Grenadiers1969@yahoo.com.

Central Catholic High School Class of 1969 is planning a 75th birthday bash and reunion in honor of the 57th anniversary of its graduation. The reunion will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at TC Riley’s in Wyoming. The $ 15-per-person charge includes a dinner buffet and an open bar. Invitations will be mailed to classmates in June. Classmates Barbara Drayer McDonald, Eileen Lambert, Roberta Hribar Storz, Cathy Caffrey, Jerry Storz, Maureen Yablonski Matiska and Mary Ellen Hogan Burns serve on the reunion committee. For more info, please email cchs69@comcast.net

Coughlin High School Class of 1966 will celebrate its 60th class reunion from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Pavilion at the American Grill, 1320 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. The cost is $20 per person, which includes the buffet and beverages. Please remit the check by July 10 to Joe Christopher, 99 Bedford St. Apt. 1, Forty Fort, PA 18704. Any questions, call or text Joe Christopher at 570-706-1499 or email thevoyager826@gmail.com, or contact Marie Dorrance Hartz at 570-574-5744 or mariehartz@me.com.

Hanover Township All Class and Facebook Friends of Hanover Township Reunion, Aug. 29, R and D Memories, 566 Fellows Ave., Breslau, Hanover Township. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with beer, wine, soft drinks and a cash bar available for mixed drinks. A family-style meal is served at 4 p.m. Popular music from the decades will play from 5 to 8 p.m. for dancing and listening. $50 per person. Payment confirms your reservation. Send name, address, email, best phone number, maiden name and year of graduation along with a check made payable to Audrey Wysowski, 1087 West Mountain Road, Plymouth, PA 18651, or call or text 570-262-8056 for more info. Early registration is suggested.

Hanover Area High School Class of 1976 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Wyoming Valley Country Club in Hanover Township. Classmates are encouraged to contact the reunion committee with updated contact information or questions by emailing hahs50reunion@gmail.com. Classmates may also register for the reunion online at www.tinyurl.com/hahs50.

Meyers High School class of 1969 will hold a 75th birthday celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Crisnic’s Irish Pub, 189 Barney St., Wilkes-Barre. Cash bar will be in effect, along with the option to purchase food. For more info, contact Karen French at 570-287-8265, Jim Maloney at 570-328-0813 or Tom Van Why at 570-466-1069.

Wyoming Area Class of 1971 is making plans for a 55th reunion on Sept. 26 at Keeley’s Alehouse in Pringle. For more information, contact Jayne Dohman at jaynedohman@yahoo.com or Donna Wint Phillips at donna.wint.phillips@gmail.com.