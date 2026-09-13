Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever) gets ready for the Capulate ball with help from Nurse Janet (Minnie Driver).

Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever) gets ready for the Capulate ball with help from Nurse Janet (Minnie Driver).

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Let me tell you about the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.

Two years ago, Amazon Prime canceled the best TV show that has ever existed, “My Lady Jane,” after only one season.

Since I was still grieving the loss of Netflix’s “The Society,” which was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic after initially being renewed, this news hit me particularly hard.

“My Lady Jane” was a phenomenal show. It was fantastical, well-written, sexy, absurd, romantic, and led by a strong, charming performance from Emily Bader.

So, of course, just as England did to the real-life Lady Jane Grey in the 1500s, Amazon said, “Off with her head!”

If you couldn’t tell, I’m still very bitter. I will never not be bitter.

All this to say, I’ve been looking for something to watch that would scratch that anachronistic-historical-romance itch. That’s when I remembered that “Rosaline” existed.

What’s it about?

“Rosaline” is a 2022 rom-com directed by Karen Maine and starring Kaitlyn Dever as the title character, best known for being a mere footnote in perhaps the most well-known tragedy in the English language.

In this movie, Rosaline takes center stage. After being ghosted by her secret lover Romeo (Kyle Allen) when he falls in love with her much younger cousin, Juliet (Isabela Merced), Rosaline is determined to do everything she can to win back her man.

Rosaline’s fiery personality and unconventional desire to — gasp — have a career of her own has made finding a suitable husband nearly impossible. In a last-ditch effort, her father, Adrian Capulet (Bradley Whitford), introduces her to Dario Penza (Sean Teale), a young soldier recently returned from war, who isn’t exactly performing love sonnets, but nevertheless seems like a much better fit for the outspoken Rosaline.

However, her obsession with Romeo keeps her from making any effort to actually get to know him.

But when Romeo and Juliet’s relationship is discovered, and their families head toward all-out war, Rosaline enlists Dario’s help to make things right and save her cousin from the ending we all know so well.

My view

As far as the story goes, “Rosaline” is not breaking any new ground. Written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, who also penned “500 Days of Summer,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” and most recently “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “Rosaline” is largely predictable and has a bit of a 2010s young-adult adaptation vibe to it.

Mercifully, the screenwriters discard pretty much everything from the 2012 novel, “When You Were Mine” by Rebecca Serle, which “Rosaline” is supposedly based on, and thank God for that.

Weber and Neustadter might still be slightly The-Fault-in-Our-Stars-pilled, but at least they know how painfully out of date the plot of that book is.

Instead of telling a modernized version of “Romeo and Juliet” like in Serle’s novel, the screenwriters take an anachronistic approach to this retelling, much like Netflix’s “Persuasion,” but with way more success.

“Rosaline” is filled with contemporary music and dialogue. At one point, Rosaline lies on her bed, wallowing in Romeo’s rejection, as a violinist plays a Renaissance-era version of “It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette. Rosaline’s favorite phrase seems to be “whatever.”

Certainly less mature and clever than other rom-com Shakespeare adaptations like “Ten Things I Hate About You,” but still with enough heart that it’s easy to look past that.

Under the direction of Maine, who also made the raunchy comedy “Yes, God, Yes,” “Rosaline” highlights the rural beauty of Tuscany, where the movie was filmed, as well as that of lead actress Kaitlyn Dever.

It’s no secret that Dever has an impressive range as a performer. Over the years, she’s showcased her vulnerability in movies like “Short-Term 12” and the TV miniseries “Unbelievable,” her comedic timing in “Booksmart,” and most recently, her rage and grief in HBO’s “The Last of Us.”

In “Rosaline,” Dever is so delightful and charming. She’s funny and independent, but there’s a softness to her that allows us to root for her. This is also probably the best Dever has ever looked on screen; she’s practically glowing. Maine films her like a Renaissance painting, and her red hair and rosy cheeks really let her shine.

Isabela Merced, who also happens to be in “The Last of Us,” is a fantastic Juliet. She’s doe-eyed and naive, but there’s also an edge to her that makes her more than just the ingenue. Additionally, Sean Teale, perhaps best known to those who grew up in the early aughts as Nick from the U.K.’s “Skins,” is so swoonworthy in this that it’s kind of laughable Rosaline didn’t drop everything and marry him on the spot.

There are things about “Rosaline” that I would change. Some plot, some character stuff. But overall, I found it really charming. It succeeds where so many contemporary rom-coms fail, and that’s a win in my book.

In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.

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In Frame is a weekly arts and entertainment column focusing on everything from pop culture and new movie releases to the local arts and culture found right here in NEPA. News reporter Margaret Roarty contributes to this column.