The Luzerne Foundation awarded $993,000 of scholarships to 325 students for the 2026-27 school year. Courtesy of Luzerne Foundation.

Students sit around a table together and focus on schoolwork. Courtesy of Luzerne Foundation.

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There is something special about the beginning of a new school year. It represents fresh opportunities, new challenges, and the promise of what lies ahead. At The Luzerne Foundation, it is also a meaningful reminder of what can happen when a generous community comes together to invest in the potential of its young people.

For the 2026–2027 school year, The Luzerne Foundation is proud to announce that 325 students received more than $993,000 in scholarships through 125 scholarship funds administered by the Foundation.

Behind each scholarship is a story of generosity. Individuals, families, businesses, and organizations have partnered with The Luzerne Foundation to create opportunities for students pursuing their educational goals. Scholarship criteria vary and may consider academic achievement, financial need, community involvement, talent, career interests, or a student’s chosen field of study.

“A scholarship is so much more than financial assistance. It is a community’s investment in a young person’s potential and in our shared future,” said Dave Pedri, President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. “The financial support provided by our donors is remarkable, but even more meaningful is the message behind it: our community believes in the next generation.”

Many scholarship funds are established in memory of someone special. Creating a scholarship can transform the memory of a loved one into a lasting legacy, one that carries their name and values forward while creating opportunities for students for generations to come. Businesses and organizations can also establish scholarships to support students, employees, members, or individuals pursuing particular careers or areas of study.

The Foundation’s scholarship program is administered by Donna Eiden, Gifts and Scholarship Administrator, who has worked closely with donors, fundholders, students, and families for more than 16 years.

“Every time we award a scholarship, we aren’t simply helping fund an education—we are recognizing the hard work and determination of our local students,” Eiden said.

The Luzerne Foundation’s scholarship application portal will reopen in January 2027. Students are also encouraged to work with their high school guidance departments to explore additional opportunities.

For information about scholarships or establishing a scholarship fund, contact Donna Eiden at Donna@luzernefoundation.org or 570-822-2065.

Was there someone who helped you along your academic journey? Would you like to honor a loved one and support a student in need? With a modest donation, you can create a lasting legacy and make a difference by establishing a scholarship.

Are you passionate about improving our community? We are too. Together, we can make it happen.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

There is something special about the beginning of a new school year. It represents fresh opportunities, new challenges and the promise of what lies ahead.

For hundreds of local students, the 2026-2027 school year also comes with the support of a community that believes in their potential.

The Luzerne Foundation announced that 325 students received more than $993,000 in scholarships for the upcoming school year through 125 scholarship funds administered by the Foundation.

Behind each scholarship is a story of generosity.

Individuals, families, businesses and organizations have partnered with The Luzerne Foundation to create opportunities for students pursuing their educational goals. Scholarship criteria vary and may consider academic achievement, financial need, community involvement, talent, career interests or a student’s chosen field of study.

“A scholarship is so much more than financial assistance. It is a community’s investment in a young person’s potential and in our shared future,” said Dave Pedri, president and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. “The financial support provided by our donors is remarkable, but even more meaningful is the message behind it: our community believes in the next generation.”

Many of the scholarship funds are established in memory of someone special. Creating a scholarship can transform the memory of a loved one into a lasting legacy — one that carries their name and values forward while creating opportunities for students for generations to come.

Businesses and organizations also can establish scholarships to support students, employees, members or individuals pursuing particular careers or areas of study.

The Foundation’s scholarship program is administered by Donna Eiden, gifts and scholarship administrator, who has worked closely with donors, fundholders, students and families for more than 16 years.

“Every time we award a scholarship, we aren’t simply helping fund an education — we are recognizing the hard work and determination of our local students,” Eiden said.

As a new school year gets underway, the scholarships represent more than dollars toward tuition, books and other educational expenses. They are a tangible reminder of the role a community can play in helping young people pursue their goals.

The Luzerne Foundation’s scholarship application portal will reopen in January 2027. Students are also encouraged to work with their high school guidance departments to explore additional scholarship opportunities.

For information about scholarships or establishing a scholarship fund, contact Eiden at [Donna@luzernefoundation.org](mailto:Donna@luzernefoundation.org) or 570-822-2065.

For those considering how they can make a difference, a scholarship can provide a way to turn gratitude, remembrance or a commitment to the community into an opportunity for a student.

Was there someone who helped you along your academic journey? Would you like to honor a loved one and support a student in need? With a modest donation, you can create a lasting legacy and make a difference by establishing a scholarship.

Are you passionate about improving our community? We are too. Together, we can make it happen.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™