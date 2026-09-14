internationally acclaimed musicians to perform in free concert

Aisslin Nosky has been described as a ‘a fearsomely powerful musician.’

Caroline Nicolas performs repertoire from the Middle Ages through the 21st Century.

🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Music lovers will have an opportunity to hear two internationally celebrated artists when violinist Aisslinn Nosky and cellist and viol player Caroline Nicolas perform a free concert at The University of Scranton.

The duo will present “Baroque or Bust!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, in the Houlihan-McLean Center at Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The concert, presented through Performance Music at The University of Scranton, is open to the public. Admission is free, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nosky has earned international acclaim as a violinist, soloist and musical director. The New York Times has called her “superb,” while The Toronto Star described her as “a fearsomely powerful musician.”

She has performed with ensembles around the world, including the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Holland Baroque, Victoria Symphony, Hamilton Philharmonic and New World Symphony.

In 2011, Nosky was appointed concertmaster of the Grammy-winning Handel and Haydn Society, founded in 1815 and one of the world’s longest continuously performing musical organizations. She also has recorded the complete Haydn and Mozart violin concerti with the ensemble on the CORO label.

A passionate educator, Nosky has taught at Amherst Early Music Festival, the International Baroque Institute of Longy, Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Institute, Mount Holyoke College and The Banff Centre. She also has presented masterclasses, workshops and performances at institutions including the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, New England Conservatory of Music, Codarts Rotterdam and The Juilliard School.

Nicolas, a Canadian cellist and viol player, has built an international career performing repertoire that spans the Middle Ages through the 21st century.

The Strad Magazine has called her “a bright new gamba star.” She performs with leading ensembles throughout Europe and North America, including The English Concert, Philharmonia Baroque, Kammerorchester Basel, Ars Lyrica Houston, Pacific MusicWorks and New World Symphony.

Nicolas recently completed her tenure as music director of New Baroque Orchestra and now serves as artistic director of Ars Poetica.

Like Nosky, Nicolas is also a dedicated educator. She has taught at Yale University, the Peabody Conservatory, the University of Victoria and the University of Washington, and has led workshops for organizations including the Viola da Gamba Society of America and the Port Townsend Early Music Workshop.

Her work with historical bowing techniques has been featured in Early Music America, and her students have gone on to study at leading conservatories throughout North America and Europe.

In addition to the Sept. 18 performance, information is available about related educational events for student musicians and music educators.

For more information, call 570-941-7624, email music@scranton.edu or visit scranton.edu/music.