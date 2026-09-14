Audience members gather around tables and listen to a history presentation at the Plymouth Public Libbrary in Plymouth.

Children get an up-close look at the pictures in the book during story time at Wyoming Free Library.

A library card will open the world to a reader of any age at the West Pittston Library and other libraries in the Luzerne County Library System.

Children decorate their own ‘dinosaurs’ as part of the summer reading program at the Plymouth Public Library earlier this year.

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As we enter the final weeks of “National Library Card Sign-up Month,” the libraries of Luzerne County continue to offer traditional and pioneering library services.

This is true of libraries of all sizes. Luzerne County’s smaller public libraries are proving that library innovation doesn’t just happen in larger buildings. Across the county, libraries are expanding far beyond bookshelves, offering creative, hands-on, and deeply practical services that meet the evolving needs of their communities. From lending telescopes to hosting dinosaur-themed tea tastings, these libraries are redefining what it means to be a modern public library.

One of the most popular nontraditional offerings is the Library of Things, available at many member libraries of the Luzerne County Library System. At the Wyoming Free Library, patrons can even check out video games, a service that supports recreation, family engagement, and digital literacy.

With a library card, patrons can borrow items such as telescopes, sewing machines, crafting tools, and more. These unique items help families explore new hobbies without the cost of purchasing equipment. Many libraries also circulate Wi-Fi hotspots, ensuring that residents can stay connected wherever they are. Also, at the library in Wyoming, a community pantry helps to feed families in need because learning is more difficult on an empty stomach.

The largest of the “small libraries” in the Luzerne County Library System is the Plymouth Public Library. Already popular for beloved children’s programs led by Miss Judy, the library offers many other activities that have become a cherished part of the community. Beyond programming, the library offers public access to printing, copying, faxing, and scanning — services that help residents complete essential paperwork, send documents, and access online forms.

Each year, the library also provides state and federal tax forms. Plymouth Public Library also partners with the Wyoming Valley West School District, located just two blocks away.

School students frequently visit the library to meet teachers for homebound instruction, complete cyber school testing using the library’s internet, or gather in the local history room for club meetings. The library has become an extension of the school community, offering space, technology, and support to students who need it.

As the oldest public library in Luzerne County, the West Pittston Library continues to surprise patrons with its creativity and charm. This “small but mighty” library has embraced nontraditional programming that sparks imagination and builds community. The West Pittston Writers Workshop invites writers of all ages and experience levels to share their work, develop their craft, and connect with fellow storytellers. The workshop’s open, supportive format has turned the library into a hub for creativity, encouraging poetry, fiction, memoirs, and more.

For younger patrons, the library offers the delightfully whimsical T-Rex Tea Tasting, where children sample fruit-flavored iced teas while enjoying dinosaur-themed crafts and activities. The program blends sensory exploration with playful learning, creating memorable experiences that make children feel excited to return to the library.

Across Luzerne County, small libraries are demonstrating that innovation thrives in community-centered spaces. Whether lending a sewing machine, hosting a writing workshop, or helping a student complete an online exam, these libraries continue to evolve and prove that the heart of public service often beats strongest in the smallest buildings.

All Luzerne County residents may obtain a library card at no cost by visiting a local library or applying online at luzernelibraries.org. For all of September, Luzerne County Libraries will continue to waive fees for overdue items and lost library cards.

Rick Miller is executive director of the Osterhout Free Library in downtown Wilkes-Barre, which serves as headquarters for the Luzerne County Library System.

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Rick Miller is executive director of the Osterhout Free Library in downtown Wilkes-Barre, which serves as headquarters for the Luzerne County Library System.