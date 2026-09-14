Members of the planning committee include, from left, first row: Jennifer Wilson, Susan Dule, Mary Werda, Bonnie Costantino, Georgette Siedlecki, Sylvia Mangan, Mary Ann Bodzio and Marlene Gluhanick. Second row: Jane Mizerak, Suzanne Gabriesheski, Joan Sholtis, Marie Mihalos, Bea Dennis, Elaine Manoski, Lainey Mentrikoski, Teresa Gula, Theresa Roebuck, Theresa Ivan, Joan Cunard, Dawn Mayewski, Carol Wilkins, Rose Ann Dunbar, Sabine Thomas, Laura Gober and Pat Wesley.

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The Ladies of Mary Society of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, Hanover Township, will host a cash bingo event on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy Street, Warrior Run.

Doors open at 11 a.m., and games begin at 1 p.m. Admission is $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and includes 15 regular games. Each regular game pays $100 in cash. The final cover all special pays $1,000.

There will be five specials, door prizes, a basket raffle, a bake sale, food and a 50/50. To order tickets or learn more information, visit exhc.org or call 570-823-6242.