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September is Healthy Aging Month, and there’s never a bad time to pause and remind people of decisions we can make to support our health today and in decades to come.

Healthy aging is a topic that’s relevant to a lot of people, because actions we take in our 40s and 50s prepare us for living well in our 60s, 70s and beyond. Establishing healthy habits and maintaining them in the years ahead can have a significant impact on how we feel and function as we age.

Strength and resistance training support several bodily functions as we age. Building and preserving muscle mass after age 40 becomes even more important as we lose about 1% of our muscle mass each year.

Reduced muscle mass compromises our balance, metabolism, bone density, and eventually, our independence. But we don’t have to accept this sitting down. Doing exercises that involve working our muscles against resistance, whether that comes from weights, bands or body weight, can help slow and reverse this decline.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least two days of muscle-strengthening activity each week for all adults. Squats, lunges, bicep curls and push-ups are all good examples of strength-training exercises. As we age, it’s important to work these exercises until we have two to three repetitions left in our muscles. Working our muscles to failure can cause injury for older adults.

We should also get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardiovascular exercise each week. Brisk walking is an example of moderate-intensity exercise, and 75 minutes will do if we’re engaging in vigorous activity like running or cycling.

Cardio reduces our risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cognitive decline, and improves mood and sleep.

It’s important to have good sleep habits as we age, too. Research has shown that people who have ongoing issues that disrupt sleep have measurably older brain ages than those who get good sleep.

Sleep deprivation has also been associated with coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and diabetes. A few examples of ways to maintain good sleep hygiene are to consult a doctor about sleep issues and take these steps before going to bed: establish a wind-down routine 30 to 60 minutes beforehand, avoid screens for an hour before bed, and avoid exercise, alcohol and food close to bedtime.

Fiber is a vital nutrient that becomes a more important dietary element as we age. A high-fiber diet is linked to a 15% to 30% reduced risk of mortality from all causes, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer.

Fiber supports healthy weight, blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure, and 25 to 29 grams per day is the recommended intake to reap benefits.

And don’t forget that loneliness and isolation can be risks to your health as well. Strong social connections lower stress hormones, support your immune system and promote healthy hearts.

To strengthen your social connections, focus on meaningful relationships rather than large networks; join groups or activities that match your interests; stay in touch with existing friends; build connections across your family, community, and work group; and look for opportunities to help others.

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Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.