(Test cook Mark couldn’t let that last eggplant go to waste)

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This is a leftover recipe, in a way. I bought four eggplants at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market and used three of them for last week’s eggplant Parmesan, leaving one of the distinctive edibles sitting in our fridge. Fortunately, the same source for the Parm recipe, delish.com, had other intriguing options, including this one, which can be readily scaled up or down as needed for a side dish.

So I used my Oxo mandolin to slice the eggplant into ¼-inch rounds, mixed the seasoned oil, fired the grill and whisked up the tahini dressing. Quick, easy and a nice combo of flavors that complement the eggplant without overpowering.

I made it as a Labor Day side for the stuffed peppers MT wrote about last Thursday. With the size of peppers she uses, that’s a meal unto itself, but I figured a modest plateful of these thin rounds wouldn’t be too heavy an addition. And if you want to make them even simpler, skip the tahini dressing. Both MT and her mom (love you, Nanner!) thought it was better without the dressing.

Neighbor Roger and I liked it both with and without, but as Roger noted, the dressing is good enough to use with other dishes, particularly anything akin to Mediterranean cuisine — grilled chicken, salad with some olives and feta, or just as a pita dip.

And if you opt to try these, believe the quick grilling time estimates. Once they’re on, don’t walk away. At a quarter-inch thickness, they soften and brown quickly

Dobru chut!

Grilled eggplant (delish.com, Makinze Gore)

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggplants, sliced into ¼-inch rounds

¼ cup crumbled feta

2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

½ lemon, juiced

For the tahini dressing

⅓ cup tahini

1 lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons water

1 clove garlic, minced

Kosher salt

Heat grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. In a small bowl, combine oil, oregano, and red pepper flakes. Brush all over eggplants and season with salt and pepper.

Grill eggplants until tender and slightly charred, about 3 minutes per side.

Top grilled eggplants with feta and parsley, then squeeze lemon juice over.

In a medium bowl, whisk together tahini, lemon juice, water, and garlic. Season with salt. If dressing is too thick, add more water, a tablespoon at a time, until the desired consistency.

Serve eggplant warm with tahini dressing.