St. Anthony/St. George parishioners invite others to take part

The Rev. Adib Salameh, pastor of St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church, and parishioner Malak Khoudary, are looking forward to the Centennial Devotion to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, which begins Sept. 23 and culminates on the Oct. 1 feast day. Services will be held at the church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. To the right is a statue of St. Theresa, and to the left is a statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church in Wilkes-Barre has two reliquaries, which are containers designed to protect and display holy relics such as the physical remains of saints or objects that have a connection to them. One holds a relic of St. Thérèse,and the other holds relics of her parents, St. Louis Martin and St. Marie-Azélie Guérin.

This file photo shows roses and candles decorating St. Theresa’s corner of St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church during a previous novena. This year’s Centennial Devotion to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus begins on Sept. 23, following the 6 p.m. Divine Liturgy, and culminates on Oct. 1.

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On Sept. 30, 1897, a young nun known as Theresa — or Thérèse, if you want the French pronunciation — of the Child Jesus died of tuberculosis at age 24 in Lisieux, France, and promised to send blessings from heaven or, as she put it, “a shower of roses” to those still on Earth.

Pope Pius XI canonized her in May 1925, and in May 1926, a small community of Maronite Catholics in Wilkes-Barre began to pray a novena in honor of this young saint, who had become well-known for a life of simple humility and small acts of love.

Over the next 100 years, their parish never missed a novena, the Rev. Adib Salameh said, adding that parishioners at St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church on Park Avenue in Wilkes-Barre invite everyone to join them this year for the Centennial Devotion to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus.

Participants will pray together during nine services that will begin Wednesday, Sept. 23, and conclude Oct. 1, on St. Theresa’s Feast Day.

The novena began in the former St. George Maronite Church on Loomis Street, and after that parish merged with St. Anthony Maronite Church at 311 Park Avenue, it moved to the new location.

This year, the novena will be prayed every day after the 6 p.m. Divine Liturgy, except for Saturday, Sept. 26, when it will follow the 4 p.m. Mass. On Thursday, Oct. 1, the Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m., and a reception will follow in the church hall.

In addition to an opportunity to pray together, people who attend the novena services can expect to be blessed with relics of St. Theresa and of her parents, Louis Martin and Marie-Azélie Guérin, whom Pope Francis canonized as saints in 2015.

“They are the first married couple to become saints together,” said church member Malak Khoudary, who is helping to organize the 100th anniversary of the novena.

Khoudary, who is a mother of four, has long been devoted to St. Theresa, whom she believes interceded with God on her behalf so she would conceive a healthy child after having lost a baby.

Many other people also believe St. Theresa has helped them overcome various ailments, the Rev. Salameh said, noting some of them had left crutches or canes they no longer needed at the old St. George’s Church.

Wilkes-Barre’s Maronite community has been grateful to have a statue and relic of St. Theresa, obtained in 1926 with the help of Father Stephen Doueihi, who later became a bishop.

And on a recent trip to France, where Khoudary visited her mother and other family members living there, a small group traveled to Lisieux, Thérèse’s hometown.

On a tour of the family home where Thérèse spent her childhood, they learned her mother had wanted to become a nun, but was not admitted because of her poor health. Her father wanted to enter a monastery, but was refused because he could not master the Latin language.

So Louis became a watchmaker, and Marie-Azelie became a lacemaker. After the couple married, they had nine children, four of whom died in infancy. The other five, including Thérèse, who was the youngest, all became nuns.

During her August visit to Lisieux, Khoudary, who speaks French in addition to Arabic and English, told a priest at the shrine of St. Thérèse about the community in Wilkes-Barre that had persevered through 100 years of novenas. “I hoped he would write a letter of recognition,” she said.

“I can’t promise anything, but I’ll see what we can do,” the priest said, asking her to come back later, after a procession that was to be held that day in honor of the Feast of the Assumption.

When the American visitor returned, he handed her a letter and said, “I’d like you to read it here.”

“He presented me with a beautiful letter congratulating us for celebrating 100 years,” Khoudary said, “At the bottom of the letter, he had written: ‘I would like to present you with a relic’.”

”I actually got very emotional when he handed me a beautiful velvet box,” Khoudary said. “I was overjoyed. I felt like I was in heaven. I didn’t plan or expect this.”

“I think St. Theresa interceded for the whole thing,” she said.