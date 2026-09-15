The Parish of St. Nicholas - St. Mary in downtown Wilkes-Barre is adding a fourth Sunday Mass to its schedule and also has one Saturday vigil Mass.

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A new Mass schedule at St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish will take effect on the weekend of Sept. 19-20.

While the Saturday vigil Mass remains at 4 p.m., there will now be four Masses on Sundays instead of three.

Mass times are 7:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. in English, and 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. The church opens at 6:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Faith formation classes will resume, following the summer break, on Sept. 20, with lessons from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Parish leaders knew an extra Mass in Spanish was needed because attendance was often close to 800 at the lone Spanish Mass on the previous Sunday schedule. The Diocese of Scranton told the local church that was the most well-attended Mass in the entire 11-county diocese, church pastor the Rev. Joseph D. Verespy said.