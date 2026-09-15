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The County Detectives Association of Pennsylvania recently received a charitable donation from Luzerne County Bar Association Charitable Foundation, Inc., the charitable arm of the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County.

The Detectives Association each year raises money for different causes, such as the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Veterans Brunch that honors area veterans, the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Fund, or the Shriners Children’s Philadelphia hospital.