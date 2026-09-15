The County Detectives Association of Pennsylvania recently received a charitable donation from Luzerne County Bar Association Charitable Foundation, Inc., the charitable arm of the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County.
The Detectives Association each year raises money for different causes, such as the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Veterans Brunch that honors area veterans, the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Fund, or the Shriners Children’s Philadelphia hospital.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.