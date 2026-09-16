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BACK MOUNTAIN

Dine-in Roast Beef Dinner: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12 and will be sold at the door only. Dinner includes roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, two vegetables, pepper hash, a dinner roll, beverages and dessert. Takeout begins at 3:30 p.m. For information, call the church office at 570-675-3859.

Annual Barn Banquet: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Friedman Farms, 138 Wyoming Road, Dallas. North Branch Land Trust will host the event, celebrating the region’s agricultural heritage and supporting farmland conservation. Farm-to-table food will be provided by Bank+Vine at Friedman Farms. Cost is $100 for NBLT members and $115 for nonmembers. Register at nblt.org/event.

First Fall Monthly Pastie Sale: Pickup from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 24, at Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, 1011 Mountain View Drive, Lehman. Orders are due to Jayne by Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 570-814-8263.

Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Co. Roast Beef Dinner: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 1618 Demunds Road, Centermoreland. Eat-in or takeout. Dinner includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable and dessert.

An Evening with Medium Alyssa: Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Dallas, 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Dallas Township Municipal Building, 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, Dallas. Seating is limited. Cost is $50 per person, presale only. For tickets and information, call Beverly Atherholt at 570-406-9081.

Blessing of the Animals: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas. The Rev. Charles Grube will preside over the free service, which is open to the public. Each pet will receive a blessing. The service will be held rain or shine. For information, call the church at 570-675-3859.

Craft and Vendor Flea Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Dallas Eastern Star Building Association Hall on Foster Street, Dallas, behind CVS. Lunch and Welsh cookies will be available. Welsh cookies may be preordered. Contact Dianne Corby at 570-675-4893 to reserve a space or see the application form on Facebook.

Rummage/Bake Sale: Sponsored by the Dorcas Society of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, the sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at the church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas. Saturday is Bag Day. Donations of good, clean, usable clothing, household items, dishes, pots and pans, holiday decorations, jewelry, books, games and puzzles will be accepted. The church building will be open for donations from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30; and 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 1. Do not bring televisions, computers or printers, exercise equipment, large appliances, encyclopedias, cribs, strollers, artificial Christmas trees, VHS tapes, electrical cords or old telephones. For information, call 570-675-3859 or visit stpaulsdallaspa.org.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library Annual Fundraiser: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Red Mill, 340 S. Main St., Pittston. All-you-can-eat pizza and two beverages are $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door. Basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing will also be held. Stop by the library to reserve a spot. Proceeds benefit children’s programming.

Ham Dinner: Sponsored by the Jenkins Township Lions Club, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Jenkins Township Hose Co., Second Street, Jenkins Township. Takeout only. Cost is $15. For tickets, call Virginia at 570-655-3538. Lion’s brooms will be available for $18. A 50/50 raffle will also be held. Donations of canned fruit and applesauce will be collected for Meals on Wheels, as well as nonperishable items for the Greater Pittston Food Pantry.

Drive-thru Piggie Dinner and Ethnic Food Sale: Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 27 at St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston. Each takeout dinner is $15 and includes two stuffed cabbage rolls, two vegetables, mashed potatoes, a roll and dessert. A side order of haluski, sautéed cabbage and noodles, is $9. To order, call 570-654-5349 or 570-704-6520 and provide your choices, name and callback number. Pay by cash or check at pickup. Potato pancakes will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $2 each, with a limit of 12.

Greater Pittston Chamber 106th Annual Dinner: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 at Fox Hill Country Club. Tickets are $75 per person.

Jenkins Township Fire Department 100th Anniversary Dinner: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at The Banks Waterfront, 304 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at the fire station. Advertisements for the program booklet are also available.

Trunk or Treat: Sponsored by Pittston Township and Amazon, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, while supplies last, at Tony Attardo Memorial Park, 22 Bryden St., Pittston. The free event includes a trunk-decorating contest and candy.

Maryann Lawhon Presentation: Lawhon will speak on “The Story of John” and “John’s Ongoing Ministry” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. Monica Parish, W. Eighth Street, West Wyoming. Light refreshments will be provided. Parking and the hall entrance are in the back of the church, along with an accessible ramp.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market: The city’s 2026 Farmers Market season continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 12. Fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, as well as nonfood vendors, will be available. Live entertainment will be provided from noon to 2 p.m.

Pi Beta Gamma Club of Wyoming Valley: The club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Adelina’s Restaurant, 166 South Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, following a summer hiatus. Susan Braden and Norma Metcalf are in charge of arrangements.

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Dinner: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St., Miners Mills, Wilkes-Barre. Dinner includes a pulled pork sandwich, country slaw, baked beans, chips and dessert. Quarter-pound pulled pork sandwiches also will be available separately. No preorders are necessary.

Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society Field Trip: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Francis Slocum State Park in search of fall migrants. Contact Jeff Stratford at jeffrey.stratford@wilkes.edu for details.

Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society Virtual Program: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. Kelly Pollock, Pennsylvania Game Commission environmental education specialist, will discuss the Appalachian Bat Count and how participants can help bats and become part of local conservation efforts. The Zoom link is available at gwvas.org under “Events.”

Pastie Sale: Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church is taking orders for pasties for pickup from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 in the school hall at the corner of N. River and W. Chestnut streets, Wilkes-Barre. Pasties are made with seasoned ground beef and potatoes wrapped in pie crust pastry, with or without onions. Cost is $9 each; gravy is $1 for an 8-ounce cup. Call 570-829-3051 to order and specify whether onions are desired.

Wyoming Valley Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America Public Stitch-In: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at Barnes & Noble Bookstore in the Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township. The public is invited to bring something to stitch or stop by to see what others are stitching.

Hanover Township Lions Club Food Collection: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Hanover Mall parking lot, 2280 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township. Nonperishable food donations will support local food pantries.

Women’s Fellowship Bus Trip: Church of Christ Uniting’s Women’s Fellowship is sponsoring a bus trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse for the Christmas Show on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Cost is $145 and includes the bus, driver tip, show and dinner. For information, call Kay Smith at 570-288-0889 or Bev Sobocinski at 570-696-2239.

Veterans Brunch: Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce will host a Veterans Brunch in memory of Army veteran Private Stephen Giza on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Kingston Armory. The event is free for veterans; guests are $20. Proceeds will benefit local veterans organizations. The reservation deadline is Nov. 6. For information about attending or becoming a sponsor, contact Michelle Giza at 570-825-1690.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Flea Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church hall, 320 Vine St., Old Forge. The event will be held rain or shine. It is bag and box day. Items include antiques, household goods, furniture, children’s items and more. A gift card raffle also will be held. Ethnic food, baked goods and refreshments will be available.

Donations Sought for St. John’s Cathedral Flea Market: Used items, including jewelry, books, games, collectibles, purses, knickknacks, toys, small pieces of furniture and working small appliances, are being accepted for the flea market in Mayfield. The front entrance of St. John’s Center, 701 Hill St., Mayfield, will be open for drop-offs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The flea market will be held Sept. 18-19. For information, contact Evie Virbitsy at 570-335-5919 or Mott at 570-335-2128.

MESHOPPEN

Guiding Light Christian Cafe: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Friday of each month at Meshoppen Community Church, 128 Church Road, Meshoppen. Entertainment will include Devoted Band on Sept. 18 and Paul and Mary Good on Oct. 2.

MOUNTAIN TOP

Mountain Top Social Club: The club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top. A Sight & Sound trip is scheduled for June 6, 2027. Payment for the Sept. 25 “Mamma Mia” trip is due Sept. 8, and payment for the Bee Gees trip on Oct. 20 is due Sept. 22. All bus trips are open to the public. For trip information, call Dolores Kelly Zajac at 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner at 347-397-8356. Club membership is closed at this time.

America Needs Fatima Rosary Rally: Noon Saturday, Oct. 10, under the porte-cochere at St. Jude Church, Route 309, Mountain Top. Participants will pray the rosary. For information, call Carmen at 570-262-7373.

NANTICOKE

Fall Rummage Sale: 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19, at Zion United Church of Christ, 40 W. Main St., Nanticoke.

Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19, in the basement of Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, 240 Center St., Nanticoke. For information, call 570-256-7883.

Love Literacy for Life: A fundraiser for the Mill Memorial Library, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the library, 495 E. Main St., Nanticoke. The event will include games of chance, light refreshments, beer and wine tasting, music, a 50/50 raffle, lottery ticket raffle and silent auction. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. Proceeds benefit the library. For information or advance tickets, visit or call the library at 570-735-3030.

Wyoming Valley Contra Dance: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at St. Faustina Parish Center, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with Laurie B as caller and live music by the Contra Rebels. Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome. Admission is pay what you wish.

PLYMOUTH

Rummage Sale: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, at Plymouth Christian Church, 9 E. Main St., Plymouth. No early birds. Items include clothing, shoes, accessories, purses, kitchen supplies, glassware, books, electronics, jewelry, toys, baby items, lamps, furniture, bedding, pictures, Christmas and other holiday decorations, knick-knacks, and baskets. For specific questions, call 570-779-1614 and leave a message.

Potato Cheese Pierogi: Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, 269 E. Main St., Plymouth, is taking orders for potato cheese pierogi for Oct. 4 and Nov. 15. Pickup for both dates is from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the church. Call 570-690-5411 to order. Orders fill quickly.

SWOYERSVILLE

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 644: The Swoyersville squadron will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the post home. Membership dues are being accepted. Upcoming events will be discussed, and the installation of 2026-27 officers will take place. All members are encouraged to attend. Commander Thomas Walsh will preside. Visit the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 644 Facebook page for information.

Create a Cracked Glass Picture: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Hall, Hughes Street, Swoyersville. Participants may choose a pumpkin, turkey, snowman or Christmas tree. Cost is $48 per picture. Supplies and instructions will be provided by the Crooked Branch. Reservations are required by Sept. 23. Call or text April at 570-849-6027 or email swoyk1951@comcast.net. Reservations must be prepaid. Make checks payable to Swoyersville Kiwanis or pay via Venmo at @kiwanis-swoy. Proceeds benefit local cancer programs. BYOB and snacks are welcome; LCB rules apply.

Fall Rummage Sale: Sponsored by the Confraternity of Christian Mothers of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, the sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the school gym at 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Tuesday is a $2-a-bag day. A bake sale, refreshments, hoagies, hot dogs and wimpies will be available.

REUNIONS

Wyoming Area Class of 1971: The class is planning its 55th reunion Sept. 26 at Keeley’s Alehouse in Pringle. For information, contact Jayne Dohman at jaynedohman@yahoo.com or Donna Wint Phillips at donna.wint.phillips@gmail.com.

GAR Memorial High School Class of 1952: The class will hold a luncheon meeting Sept. 30 at the Wyoming Valley Country Club, Hanover Township.

Coughlin High School Class of 1959: The class will hold its monthly get-together at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Leggios Restaurant, 1092 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre. All class members, spouses and members of the Coughlin High School classes of 1958 and 1960 are invited. Call Fran at 570-261-4121 if you plan to attend.

Northeast High School Class of 1965: The class will hold a reunion meeting at noon Saturday, Oct. 10, at Colarusso’s Cafe on Main Street, Avoca. Plans will be discussed for an 80th birthday celebration in 2027. All interested classmates are invited.

STATE PARKS

Heritage Day: Step back in time at Frances Slocum State Park, Mt. Olivet Road, Kingston Township, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, with historical demonstrations, hands-on activities and exhibits. Live animal show at 1 p.m., story of Frances Slocum at 2 p.m., live folk music at 3 p.m. This event is free and family-friendly.