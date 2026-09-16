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Kinusaiga Craft: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Known as “quilting without thread,” kinusaiga involves pushing fabric scraps into grooves carved into a board to create textured, mosaic-like pictures without sewing or glue. The class is for adults. All materials are provided. The fee is $7. Register through the Osterhout Library website.

Friday Movie Matinee — “Jezebel”: Free showing of the 1938 film from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Reading Room of the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Set in 1850s Louisiana, the film follows a free-spirited Southern belle who loses her fiancé because of her stubborn vanity and pride and vows to win him back.

Harvest & Abundance — September Journaling Session: 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. The session will offer a guided journaling experience with prompts, quiet writing time and optional reflection. No prior journaling experience is needed. Call 570-287-2013 to register.

Math tutoring: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Fanhui Kong, a professor of mathematics at Wilkes University, will offer free tutoring for students in grades 6 through 12. Kong will work individually with students to address specific math skills and learning needs. Registration is required. To reserve a seat, call the library at 570-287-2013 or visit the Hoyt Library website.

Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library annual fundraiser: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Red Mill, 340 S. Main St., Pittston. All-you-can-eat pizza and two beverages are $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door. Basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing also will be held. Stop by the library to reserve a spot. Proceeds benefit children’s programming.

Halloween Garland DIY: A do-it-yourself craft session for adults, 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Cost is $5, and all supplies are included. For more information, contact the library’s Information Services desk by phone at 570-821-1959 or by email at reference@luzernelibraries.org. Register through the Osterhout Free Library website.

Love Literacy for Life: A fundraiser for the Mill Memorial Library, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the library, 495 E. Main St., Nanticoke. The event will include games of chance, light refreshments, beer and wine tasting, music, a 50/50 raffle, lottery ticket raffle and silent auction. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. Proceeds benefit the library. For information or advance tickets, visit or call the library at 570-735-3030.

Gentle Yoga at the Library: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. The class is designed for all levels of yoga experience, especially beginners, and will include breathing techniques, gentle yoga postures and stretching. The class is free, but donations are welcome. Bring a mat, water and any other materials needed. Mats are available for those who need one. Register through the West Pittston Library website.

The Traveler’s French Conversation Workshop: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. The series continues Oct. 12, Oct. 26 and Nov. 9. The workshop is geared toward adults interested in traveling to France or those who studied French in high school or college but never had an opportunity to practice their skills. Participants will learn essential vocabulary for navigating France, asking questions and conversing with locals. French-themed snacks will be provided. Some prior knowledge of French is encouraged but not required. Register through the West Pittston Library website or call 570-654-9847.