🔊 Listen to this

Kingston Historical Society is selling its 2027 calendar for $10. The calendar features coal breakers of the West Side. It can be purchased at the society’s monthly meetings and at future event sites.

For more information, contact kingstonhistorical@gmail.com.

The next meeting of the Kingston Historical Society is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Kingston Municipal Building, 500 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Please use the side entrance.