Kingston Historical Society is selling its 2027 calendar for $10. The calendar features coal breakers of the West Side. It can be purchased at the society’s monthly meetings and at future event sites.
For more information, contact kingstonhistorical@gmail.com.
The next meeting of the Kingston Historical Society is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Kingston Municipal Building, 500 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Please use the side entrance.
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