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Four students from MMI Preparatory School have been acknowledged by The College Board’s National Recognition Program, which highlights high-performing, underrepresented students. This program accepts submissions from students across the country, and eligible students are announced each fall for the following awards: School Recognition Award, First-Generation Recognition Award, and Rural and Small Town Recognition Award.

Christina Chrin ’27, Gavyn Corchado ’27, Amanda Stoffa ’27, and Angelina Seeba ’27 received the School Recognition Award. Angelina Seeba ’27 also received the First-Generation Recognition Award.

Students can claim an award for up to three designations if they are in the 10th or 11th grade, demonstrate academic excellence, and have a permanent address in the United States, a U.S. territory, or a U.S. military base, or attend a DoDEA school. U.S. citizenship is not required. During the submission process, students eligible for the First-Generation Recognition Award will be asked to verify their parents’ highest level of education. Students eligible for the School Recognition or Rural and Small Town Recognition Awards need to verify their high school.

Students demonstrate academic excellence when they:

● Take the PSAT/NMSQT (10th, 11th), PSAT 10 (10th), and/or AP Exams (by the end of 10th)

● Earn a cumulative GPA of B+ or higher (at least 3.3 or 87-89%) by the time of submission.

● Demonstrate academic achievement: Be one of the top 10% of test takers in their high school, among first-generation college students in their state, and/or among rural and small-town students in their state OR earn a 3+ on 2 or more distinct AP exams in the 8th, 9th, and/or 10th grade.

The National First-Generation Recognition Program is one of five national recognition programs The College Board runs. Its other four programs are: the National African American Recognition Program, the National Hispanic Recognition Program, the National Indigenous Recognition Program, and the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program.

MMI has a history of sending first-generation students to higher education facilities. The school’s founder, Eckley B. Coxe, started MMI after seeing the profound need to provide education to children who wouldn’t normally receive the opportunity.