Sherlock Holmes, Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot are three of the four detectives to be featured in an upcoming PTPA production that will include four one-act plays.

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What do Auguste Dupin, Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, and Jane Marple have in common?

Answer: They’re all brilliant fictional detectives, and they’ll all be part of PTPA’s presentation of one-act plays running Oct. 1 through Oct. 4 in Hazleton.

To whet their appetite, mystery fans can meet the actors who will portray the detectives, and the directors of the four one-acts, for a discussion called “Mystery Loves Company,” set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 in the Community Room of the Hazleton Area Public Library, 55 North Church St., Hazleton.

“They’re very luminous figures,” Adam Randis from the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts described the four characters.

When it’s time for the one-acts, Randis will portray Hercule Poirot, who was created by Agatha Christie; Bobby Maso will portray Auguste Dupin, who was created by Edgar Allan Poe; Matthew Bubel will portray Sherlock Holmes, who was created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and Alison Scott will portray Jane Marple, who is another Agatha Christie creation.

The Sept. 18 discussion is co-sponsored by the Hazleton Area Public Library, the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts and WVIA. Chris Norton from WVIA will moderate the discussion, and the evening will include light refreshments and “mysterious swag.”

The evening will also include preview trailers for two upcoming PBS mystery series: “The Marlow Murder Club, Season 3,” and “The Marble Hall Murders,” based on books by Anthony Horowitz.

To register, call the library reference staff at 570-454-2961.