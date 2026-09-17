St. Mary’s High School class of 1965 recently met for their annual reunion picnic. Shown from left are, first row: Marita Harfman, JoAnn Hartman Jones, favorite teacher Gene Kovatch, Susie Evans, Betty Ann Parri, Brian Hammond, Bonnie Wolfe Yannick. Second row: Mayclaire McCarthy, Mary Lou Ward, Joe Knaus, Patricia Luzinski Tabachnik, Pat Cawley, Tom Sod, Mary Liz Proferes Gryszkowiec, Ben Yatko, Frank McDonough, Frank Majikes. Back row: Bill Cooper, Anne Marie Brady Leighton, Bob Broghamer, Jerry Lupien, Ed McHugh, John Eichorn.
Staff Report
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