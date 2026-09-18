Ella Daderko and Zara Patel place flags on the altar at St. Jude Church to honor the victims of 9/11.

Fifth grade students who took part in a collaborative project to remember 9/11 include, from left: Kenleigh Kopeck, Grace Dudkowski, Zoe Benulis, Luciana Shulde, Jacob Dinko and Nolan Hischak.

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The Saint Jude School Community remembered the lives lost and prayed for peace on the 25th anniversary of September 11.

Classes discussed the tragedy and prayed for those who died that day. A prayer service was held with the school community and its families in Saint Jude Church, Mountain Top.

As students brought forth flags and prayed for peace, principal Sister Ellen Fischer, SCC, called those present to “Share God’s Light” in all we do and say, to honor those who were lost. She reminded everyone that we cannot change the past but we can change how we treat others every single day.