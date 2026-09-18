Members of Isabelle McGuire Spohrer’s family who took part in the recent tournament are shown from left, first row: great-grandchildren Reuben Freeman, Bobby Bone, Amy Bone, and Maddie Freeman. Second row: daughter Carolyn Spohrer; granddaughters Rebecca Spohrer and Kelly Spohrer Bone; great-grandson Stevie Bone; son George A. Spohrer, Jr. and his wife Joan Spohrer; daughter Polly Spohrer Bliss; niece Eileen Finn Masse and her husband David Masse. Third row: Whitney Bone and Matt Freeman.

Sixty-eight golfers dressed in blue for the 25th annual Isabelle McGuire Spohrer Memorial Golf Tournament at the Wyoming Valley Country Club. The 2026 tournament raised $9,131.16 for the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA.

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In its 25th year, the Isabelle McGuire Spohrer Memorial Golf Tournament recently raised a record $9,131.16 for the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA.

The tournament, hosted by the Women’s Golf Association of the Wyoming Valley Country Club (WVCC) in Hanover Township, honored the late Isabelle McGuire Spohrer, of Wilkes-Barre, a beloved WVCC ladies golf member who passed away from cancer in 2001. The tournament was started that year by Isabelle’s husband, George A. Spohrer, Esq., and has been continued by members of the extended Spohrer family.

Co-chairs for the 2026 event were Jane Williams, of Wilkes-Barre, and Rose Senunas, of Hanover Township. Williams and her teammate, Lynn McCarthy, won the rain-shortened Captain and Mate event. Runners-up were the teams of Susan Irvin and Ashley Rokosz, and Diane Kosik and Julia Shishov, who tied for second place.

The 68 participants dressed in blue, Isabelle’s favorite color, for the popular outing, fondly known as “The Isabelle.” The record funding amount was collected through entry fees, hole sponsorships, donations, and a popular basket raffle. Over the past 25 years, the WVCC women golfers have raised over $135,000 to support breast cancer care and research.

Isabelle and George were parents of six children: sons, George A. Spohrer Jr., and Jonathan A. Spohrer, Esq.; daughters, Marian S. Frere, Carolyn P. Spohrer; Virginia S. Wilson, and Pauline S. Bliss; ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The Spohrer family has strongly supported the tournament each of the past 25 years, and members came from as far away as England, Michigan, Indiana, and Virginia to attend the 2026 event.

Formerly known as Candy’s Place, the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA is located in Forty Fort, and according to director Tom Ruskey offers a variety of free non-medical emotional and physical support services annually to hundreds of cancer patients and their caregivers as they navigate the healing process. The center offers programs to address the multifaceted needs of cancer clients, aiming to complement their treatment.

Information on The Isabelle tournament can be found on Facebook at The Isabelle.