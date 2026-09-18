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Well, it happened again.

I totally missed National Milkshake Day.

That was probably not my fault, though. Milkshakes, those foamy and sweet concoctions so beloved of 1940s and 1950s youth, have fallen on hard times.

No one is talking about going out for them on date night. No pharmacy or department store soda fountain (if there is one remaining in America) is running ads with pictures of these frosty treats served up by smiling soda jerks in white paper caps.

The pharmacy where I used to find the best ones is now advertising a flu shot clinic, not banana splits or ice cream sodas or the tasty shake.

God knows what drugstores have in place of their old counter with its stools and nearby rack of comic magazines with titles like “Weird Science Fantasy.”

Talk about priorities!

Even in the fast-food joints I know, the shake machines have been mothballed or have joined cars you start with a crank in techno-history.

The grainy boy-meets-girl films of your grandparents’ day on the classic movie channels are about as close as you’ll get to a vision of couples enjoying shakes while planning their futures.

How did these dark times befall us?

I’ve wracked my milkshake-deprived brain and come up with a few possibilities.

One of them is the disappearance of the mini-main street – the place with the neighborhood movie house, variety store, grocery, dental office, and the shop where you could buy the family’s clothing.

I’m talking about the part of town where teenagers and even slightly older couples could always find a centrally located drugstore with maybe eight or 10 stools and a counter where all their youthful dreams could maybe come true.

Nobody today travels 18 miles and parks in a lot almost the size of Luxembourg to buy a milkshake.

No, you invite your buddy or that special someone to go out to the soda fountain down on the main drag, and maybe to a movie at the neighborhood theater afterward, thereby exercising your place in the society you enjoy.

So, have milkshakes faded into cultural history, much like phoning in a song request to a radio disc jockey?

Will cultural scholars at the great universities solemnly write someday that the decline of the milkshake is related to the disappearance of after-school dance clubs?

Is the Smithsonian already planning a mock-up of a 1950 drugstore complete with AI-derived patrons and a docent to describe to tour groups what is going on there?

“That concoction you see is a long-forgotten treat known as the milkshake,” the guide intones. “It was once consumed largely by the young as part of their friendship and mating rituals in places like this known as soda fountains.”

We can only wonder if the kids in the group will cry out “wow” or “boooring.”

Oh, I know there are some really nice ice-cream shops in these parts. And I always look forward to going there, as much to marvel at the artistry of the professionals as to enjoy the tasty products.

But the milkshakes that once almost held society together … Well, where are they?

I understand they’re not as easy to make as they look, and I hear tell that cleaning the shake machines might have been one of the labors of Hercules.

But if I make it to Heaven and I spy a “Soda Fountain” sign, the first words out of my mouth – I swear – will be “a chocolate shake, please, and where do you keep the science fiction comics?”

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.

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Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.