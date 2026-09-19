… ‘Something Rotten’ comes to Music Box

Set in Elizabethan England, the musical ‘Something Rotten’ showcases the “invention” of the musical and includes a fierce rivalry between William Shakespeare, who is a kind of rock star, and less successful playwrights.

Nick Bottom, played by Mike Wawrzynek of Kingston, and William Shakespeare, played by Joshua Plesce of Sugarloaf, are rival playwrights in “Something Rotten,” a musical comedy set to open Sept. 25 at the Music Box Playhouse in Swoyersville.

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The William Shakespeare you meet in the musical “Something Rotten” is a celebrity, complete with groupies, makeup and skin-tight clothes.

“Obviously, (in 1595) he wasn’t wearing eyeliner and leather pants, but he was a rock star,” said Joshua Plesce of Sugarloaf, who will portray the Bard when “Something Rotten” takes the stage at Music Box Playhouse in Swoyersville from Sept. 25 through Oct. 11.

While his groupies seem to adore Shakespeare, not everyone is a fan of this successful playwright. Not-so-successful competitor Nick Bottom “hates him. He thinks he’s the most annoying hack on the planet,” said Mike Wawrzynek of Kingston, who has the role of the jealous Nick. “He’s bitter, and he just doesn’t know what Shakespeare’s magic is.”

Wawrzynek, incidentally, portrayed Shakespeare in 2021 in a Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts production of “Something Rotten” in Hazleton, and is glad to have a new part.

“It’s more fun this way,” he said.

Part of the fun of “Something Rotten” includes the “invention of the musical.” Nick’s brother, Nigel Bottom, has consulted Thomas Nostradamus, nephew of the famous soothsayer, and learned that future theatrical productions will feature actors bursting into song.

As the brothers’ troupe races to put together a musical before Shakespeare does, the audience will be treated to a huge song-and-dance number that incorporates bits and pieces of many popular Broadway shows.

Snippets of that number may remind you of “Chicago,” “Annie,” or “Phantom of the Opera,” choreographer Jackie Yamiolkowski said, taking a break as the ensemble rehearsed a dance number on a recent Tuesday evening.

“Everyone in the show is so funny, so talented,” Plesce said. “Even the moments when people aren’t speaking or singing, everyone is so engaged.”

“I think the show does a very smart job of taking lines from Shakespeare’s sonnets and plays and using them to advantage,” he continued.

When you’re watching the show, you can listen for lines ranging from “shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” to “kingdom for a horse!”

And as Nigel Bottom falls in love with a Puritan, and the Bottom brothers continue to struggle financially, Nick’s wife will try to save the day — even if she has to disguise herself as a man to find a job.

“It’s so clear that her family needs help to stay afloat,” said Camille Reinecke of Scranton, who plays Bea Bottom. “She takes it into her own hands. She is the change she wants to see in the world.”

Audiences will easily see through Bea’s disguises — even if her husband doesn’t — as she dresses for various jobs, from stagehand to lawyer.

Reinecke, who directed a version of “Something Rotten” with a youth group in Scranton, noted she’s been an audience member, a director, and now a member of the cast. “This is the most fun,” she said.

Speaking of good times, Wawrzynek said he hopes audiences will relax and let the musical bring them “joy and happiness — something we need in this crazy world.”

Shows will start at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 11 at the Music Box Playhouse, 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Fridays are show-only performances. Buffet dinner will be served 90 minutes before curtain on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are available for dinner and show or show-only. Call 570-283-2195 or reserve at musicbox.ticketleap.com. Visit musicbox.org or the Music Box Facebook page for info.