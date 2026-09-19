Katie Smith of Scranton and Mina Boam of Old Forge play the Cat in the Hat and Jojo, respectively, in Act Out Theatre Group’s adult division group of ‘Seussical the Musical.’ (Xander Scott of Elmhurst alternates the role of JoJo.)

Katie Smith of Scranton and Xander Scott of Elmhurst play the Cat in the Hat and Jojo, respectively, in Act Out Theatre Group’s adult division group of ‘Seussical the Musical.’ ‘Seussical the Musical’, adult division, runs Sept. 25-Oct. 4. (Mina Boam of Old Forge alternates the role of JoJo.)

Dan Pittman of Plymouth, owner and artistic director of Act Out Theatre Group in Taylor, plays Horton the Elephant in the theatre’s production of ‘Seussical the Musical’ and Morgan Reese of Drums plays Gertrude McFuzz, a bird with one feather. Parker McMickens of Tunkhannock (not shown) alternates the role of Horton in the adult division of the show.

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If you’re a fan of Dr. Seuss’s fertile imagination, you might want to visit Act Out Theatre in Taylor between Sept. 25 and Oct. 25 to watch the zany adventures of the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Mayzie La Bird, Yertle the Turtle, the Grinch and the Sour Kangaroo in “Seussical the Musical.”

“The show is incredibly hilarious,” said Dan Pittman, who is owner and artistic director of Act Out, and chose this show as part of his 10th anniversary season at the helm. “You’ll catch yourself laughing hysterically, and then it will give you some sentimental and heartwarming moments as well.”

Along with all the humor and sentiment, Pittman is looking forward to another aspect of the production. Ever since he was 12 years old and saw the show for the first time, he said, “I’ve wanted to be Horton.”

That long-cherished wish is coming true, and Pittman will be one of five performers sharing the role of the kind-hearted elephant who not only sits on an abandoned egg but protects a dust speck because a whole world of tiny creatures is living on it.

“Being able to direct Dan as Horton is really something special,” said Pittman’s colleague Kalen Churcher. “I know how much this show and role mean to him. It’s an honor to help him fulfill a dream. He truly deserves it. I smile every time I see him onstage.”

No doubt there will be lots of smiling faces on stage as some 60 performers — adults, teens and younger children — take turns with various roles.

“It’s been fun to have some larger musical rehearsals where the adults and younger cast members are learning from one another,” Churcher said. “It’s also been really cool to see some parents performing alongside their children.

Families like the Riccis, from Dickson City, are enjoying that bonding experience.

“From performing alongside (youngest son) JJ to watching (older son) Ronbo prepare for his roles, we’ve been singing in the car, dancing around the house and sharing our Seussical fun,” said mom Leslie Ricci, who portrays a Wickersham Brother and Yertle the Turtle.

Anybody who learned to read with Dr. Seuss books may remember how Yertle made a stack of turtles and the Wickersham Brothers threatened Horton’s dust speck.

“A lot of people will recognize the characters, if they know any Dr. Seuss books,” Pittman, of Plymouth, said in a phone interview.

Even if you grew up without Dr. Seuss, he predicted, you’ll enjoy the show.

“These characters are just so zany,” Pittman said.

The adult division performs Sept. 25 to Oct. 4 with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. at Act Out Theatre, 802 S. Main St., Taylor. Tickets in advance are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. At the door, the prices are $18 and $12.

The Sept. 27 matinee is a sensory-friendly performance featuring lower lights and volume, relaxed seating, and a pre-show character meeting. All are welcome.

Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance can be obtained by emailing info@actouttheatre.com. For all other performances, including the teen and youth division performances, visit actouttheatre.com.