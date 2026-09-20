Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks received a standing ovation and had an attentive crowd as he spoke Thursday night at the Salvation Army Annual Community Dinner.

Terri Morgan of M&T Bank nominated Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks for the Salvation Army’s Legacy of Service Award. Morgan’s father, Dr. George Morgan, was Tony’s former high school guidance counselor and a mentor to the public servant.

The Salvation Army Band performed at the Salvation Army Annual Community Dinner on Thursday night at the Wyoming Valley Country Club. The band performed while overlooking the scenic grounds.

Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks received the Legacy of Service Award from the Salvation Army on Thursday night. Mike and Oscar joined friends to congratulate at the Wyoming Valley Country Club.

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When I think of the Salvation Army, I think of the place I used to buy vintage t-shirts.

I don’t always think about the variety of services the nonprofit offers, such as the Kirby Family House locally, which provides housing and support to numerous homeless families right here in the Wyoming Valley.

The transitional housing program helps homeless people get back on their feet while securing permanent housing and employment.

We heard all about the Kirby Family House from Director Denise Acosta — as well as Joshua Coleman, who benefited from the program during a tough time — at the Salvation Army’s Annual Community Dinner on Thursday night at the Wyoming Valley Country Club.

Coleman is now a business owner, running a clothing company and raising a family right here in Northeastern Pennsylvania. His story was wonderful to hear.

Oscar and I attended since our friend, Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks, was presented with the Legacy of Service Award.

He was nominated for the award by Terri Morgan, a community leader from M&T Bank in Wilkes-Barre, whose father Dr. George Morgan also happened to be Tony’s high school guidance counselor at Wyoming Valley West. Tony credits his former guidance counselor with shaping him into the man he is today (in addition to his parents, Emily and Tony).

While the spotlight was on him, Tony made sure to thank Salvation Army Majors Raul and Wanda Rivera, Denise and Joshua for all their efforts, and kept turning the conversation towards their contributions.

Tony is well-known as a city councilman and executive director of the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society, which he also founded, but his work supporting the Salvation Army was front and center on Thursday night.

Denise recalled coming to Wilkes-Barre 10 years ago, meeting Tony and feeling inspired by his leadership, volunteerism and public service.

Tony is a huge advocate for the Kirby House and its mission, notably concerned about the homeless population in our area.

In addition to the Salvation Army and Kirby House, Tony serves in numerous other nonprofit capacities, all with a smile on his face. I think of organizations like the Osterhout Free Library, WVIA, the Nesbitt Family Charitable Foundation, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, Hollenback Cemetery Association and Forty Fort Meeting House Preservation Committee when I think of him. Of course, there are many others to which he donates his time.

Throughout the years, I’ve been at hundreds of events with him, and I’ve never once heard him complain about his very busy calendar.

He consistently gives back to the community around him, and it was evident by the love from all the people in attendance on Thursday night.

My hope is that Tony’s leadership inspires younger people who may read these stories, see the news coverage or hear about his work.

We need leaders like him to step up, to care about the community around them and find the call to serve.

As Denise said on Thursday night, Tony has been a great inspiration to her.

She’s not alone.

Brooks is an inspiration to everyone he meets.

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Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.