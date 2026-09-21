To commemorate Constitution Week from Sept. 17 through 23, the Wyoming Valley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a United States flag to the Plymouth Historical Society to be placed at the Avondale Mine site in Plymouth Township.
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