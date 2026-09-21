Shown from left are Charlene Haggerty, assistant superintendent; Christopher Tigue, assistant superintendent; Deborah Brady, Holy Rosary School; Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, bishop of Scranton; Jeanine Queralt, Our Lady of Peace School; Candice Lee, La Salle Academy; and Kristen Donohue, diocesan secretary for Catholic education/superintendent.

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Three longtime Catholic educators recently were honored with the Saint John Paul II Award for 25 years of dedicated service to the Diocese of Scranton.

The awards were presented at the annual Diocesan Teachers’ Institute which was held at Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre.

This year’s honorees are:

• Deborah Brady of Holy Rosary School in Duryea

• Candice Lee of La Salle Academy in Jessup

• Jeanine Queralt of Our Lady of Peace School in Clarks Green

Brady, who teaches students in sixth through eighth grades, said she has seen a lot of changessince first walking in the doors of Holy Rosary School.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth. I’ve seen a lot of change,” she reflected. “To see the growth in the kids that you start off with … and they come back to visit you, it’s actually life changing to see that you can make an impact in somebody’s life.”

Brady previously taught at a public high school in New Jersey, but she said becoming part of Catholic education quickly became a calling. She said one of the greatest blessings has been the opportunity to share her faith with her students.

“What is the big hook for me? Sharing the faith,” she said. “I am very faithful and faith-filled, so to be able to present that to the kids, and live it, is incredible.”

Lee also began her Catholic school career at Holy Rosary School before spending the past decade teaching first grade at La Salle Academy.

For her, like Brady, teaching in a Catholic school is more than a profession.

“I feel Catholic education is truly my vocation,” Lee said. “Just learning and living the faith and teaching it to the children and families.”

Her favorite part of teaching first grade is watching children grow throughout the school year.

“Just to get to see their smiling faces where they love school,” she said. “They walk in so young and they leave being able to read and so confident, I love it.”

Queralt currently teaches Pre-K at Our Lady of Peace School in Clarks Green. She had previously spent 20 years at Monsignor McHugh School in Cresco.

Queralt’s own Catholic education experience helped shape her vocation. She attended Catholic schools beginning with Saint Patrick’s School, later attending Bishop Hannan High School.

“I couldn’t imagine teaching and not being able to talk about God,” she said.

At the Pre-K level, Queralt said faith formation often begins with something as simple and profound as kindness.

“How would Jesus treat other people? What would Jesus do?” she explained. “Just setting an example for them, modeling for them, it’s a lot about kindness at that age.”

And even at a young age, she said, children respond to learning about their faith.

“They love hearing about God. They love religion class. They love to hear the stories,” Queralt said. “They quiet down and they’re so interested in it.”