Misericordia University President Daniel J. Myers, Ph.D., left, and King’s College President the Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., are shown at the signing of the agreement.

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Students interested in pursuing careers in physical therapy will have a new pathway from undergraduate study to a doctoral degree through a new agreement between King’s College and Misericordia University.

The institutions recently announced a 3½+3 articulation agreement that will provide qualified King’s exercise science students with a streamlined route to Misericordia’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Under the agreement, students will spend three and a half years completing undergraduate coursework at King’s. After meeting the required coursework and program requirements, they will earn their bachelor’s degree from King’s before continuing to Misericordia for its three-year Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Misericordia will reserve five seats each year in its Doctor of Physical Therapy program for qualified King’s students.

Students participating in the pathway must meet Misericordia’s prerequisites and admissions requirements, including a minimum 3.2 overall grade-point average and a minimum 3.0 GPA in prerequisite science courses.

The agreement also calls for academic planning throughout the students’ undergraduate education. King’s will maintain an exercise science curriculum aligned with the prerequisites for Misericordia’s DPT program and will identify and recommend qualified students for the pathway.

“This pathway allows our students to move confidently from a strong undergraduate foundation in exercise science into doctoral-level physical therapy education,” said Jan Kretzschmar, program director of Exercise Science and associate professor at King’s. “With dedicated advising, an aligned curriculum, and reserved seats at Misericordia, students will have a clear path toward a career in physical therapy.”

For students, the arrangement is intended to provide greater clarity about the academic requirements for pursuing physical therapy while they are completing their undergraduate studies.

“By aligning the King’s exercise science curriculum with the prerequisites for our DPT program, we can help students make purposeful academic choices and prepare for the rigor of doctoral-level physical therapy education,” said Kristen Karnish, department chair of the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at Misericordia.

The partnership builds on the relationship between the two northeastern Pennsylvania institutions and connects King’s undergraduate exercise science program with Misericordia’s accredited Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

The agreement is also intended to give students an opportunity to plan their undergraduate coursework with their eventual graduate education in mind.

“This partnership reflects King’s commitment to preparing students for lives of purpose and service while creating new opportunities for them to achieve their professional goals,” said Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., president of King’s.

Misericordia President Daniel J. Myers, Ph.D., said the agreement gives students a clear path from undergraduate studies to an advanced professional degree.

The Doctor of Physical Therapy program prepares students for careers as physical therapy professionals, providing the graduate-level education needed to enter the profession.

Through the new pathway, King’s and Misericordia are coordinating undergraduate and graduate education to create a more defined route for students interested in physical therapy careers.