A young reader named Abigail poses at the Pittston Memorial Library with a sign that says ‘I got my first library card.’

Children meet new friends, practice early learning concepts, and get excited for the adventure ahead at the Mill Memorial Library’s Ready Set Kindergarten program.

Dave Berish and Paul Smaglik pose with the telescope that, thanks to the generosity of the Greater Hazleton Area Astronomical Society, is available to be checked out of the ‘Library of Things’ at Hazleton Public Library and its Valley Branch.

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Public libraries have long been defined by their shelves — rows of books, magazines, newspapers, and reference materials that anchor generations of readers and learners. But today’s libraries do far more than preserve the traditional strengths of access, literacy, and community learning.

Across Luzerne County, libraries are transforming their spaces, programs, and services to meet changing community needs, blending beloved collections with innovative experiences that inspire imagination, support wellness, and strengthen civic life.

National Library Card Sign-Up Month offers the perfect moment to see how these institutions continue to evolve while remaining steadfast in their mission: to serve, to educate, and to welcome everyone.

At the Mill Memorial Library, founded in 1945, traditional children’s programming remains a cornerstone of service. The library’s Ready Set Kindergarten program is a multiweek experience designed to help preschoolers build confidence and develop the skills they need for a successful transition into school. Children meet new friends, practice early learning concepts, and get excited for the adventure ahead.

But Mill Memorial has also expanded its offerings to meet the needs of homeschool families, whose numbers continue to grow. Programs like Field and Forest blend books, nature exploration, practical outdoor skills, and creativity — hands‑on learning experiences tailored specifically for homeschool youth. These programs demonstrate how libraries can adapt long‑standing educational traditions to support new and diverse learning communities.

Innovation also thrives at the Hazleton Area Public Library, where the “library of things” concept has taken root in exciting ways. Thanks to the generosity of the Greater Hazleton Area Astronomical Society, patrons at both the Hazleton library and its Valley Branch can now check out a telescope — an opportunity that would have seemed extraordinary to earlier generations of library users.

Hazleton’s teen programming also blends creativity with community impact. During Teen Night, students in grades 6–12 participate in bookend painting, using acrylics to design colorful pieces for the Children’s Department. It’s messy, fun, and gives teens a chance to leave a lasting mark on the library.

And in keeping with beloved literary traditions, Hazleton continues to host author events, including an upcoming presentation and book signing with local author Jack McCutcheon, whose novel “The Resurrection of Mil” explores themes of faith, hope, and family.

At the Pittston Memorial Library, traditional programming is elevated with unique themes and specialized discussions. The library’s True Crime Book Club offers readers a chance to dive deep into complex stories, such as Jon Krakauer’s “Under the Banner of Heaven,” exploring the darker intersections of belief, violence, and modern history.

Meanwhile, purposeful partnerships enhance children’s programming. A recent School Bus Safety Storytime, created in collaboration with PennDOT, offered interactive activities and age‑appropriate lessons on safe bus behavior — from boarding and exiting to waiting at the stop. By blending storytelling with practical safety education, Pittston shows how libraries can support families in meaningful, everyday ways.

Together, these libraries highlight how tradition and innovation work hand in hand to strengthen community life.

This National Library Card Sign-Up Month, residents are invited to rediscover their libraries as vibrant, evolving spaces where curiosity is encouraged, creativity is celebrated, and community is always at the heart of the mission.

Luzerne County Libraries illustrate how tradition and innovation coexist to strengthen community life. A Luzerne County Library System card now unlocks nature trails, research centers, wellness resources, cultural programming, virtual author talks, and — of course — thousands of books.

This National Library Card Sign-Up Month, residents are invited to rediscover the library as a place where imagination thrives, community grows, and opportunities begin. Find out more or apply for your library card at www.luzernelibraries.org. As a reminder, Luzerne County Libraries will continue to waive fees for overdue items and lost library cards until the end of September.

Rick Miller is executive director of the Osterhout Free Library in downtown Wilkes-Barre, which serves as headquarters for the Luzerne County Library System.

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Rick Miller is executive director of the Osterhout Free Library in downtown Wilkes-Barre, which serves as headquarters for the Luzerne County Library System.