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This week, we say goodbye to summer, as Tuesday , Sept. 22, is the autumnal equinox, marking the end of astronomical summer.

Rather than lament the waning of hot, humid weeks and summer activities, I always see the changing of seasons as an opportunity to get excited about the coming changes and let them motivate me to embrace seasonal recreation and exercise.

After all, we’re fortunate to have seasonality that caters to staying active and fit year-round.

For some people, the high temperatures and constant sun exposure of the summer months can be a deterrent to spending time outside. Many Northeastern Pennsylvanians prefer the cooler mornings and evenings of spring and fall.

If you’re among that crowd, take advantage of the lower temperatures around the book-ends of the day to inspire your workout routine. Start your day off with a brisk, 30-minute walk to promote weight loss, balance and cardiovascular health. Or, wait until after dinner to help you walk off some of those calories, feel less full in the evening and tire yourself out a few hours before bedtime.

The fall foliage is another source of inspiration to get outside and spend time in our beautiful rural townships and state parks. Whether you like to walk, run, hike or cycle, the view is about to get a whole lot more colorful. The many shades of green that adorn our natural areas are already turning yellow, orange and red, and they’ll continue to turn between now and sometime in the middle of October.

Then, of course, we have all of the farms and orchards that will not only keep selling their healthy produce but also host fall-themed displays, activities and attractions for the next couple of months.

Let your seasonal spirit, curiosity, children and grandchildren get you out of the house. Buy apples, pick pumpkins, feed farm animals, but whatever you do, make sure you’re making your way around the farm on foot. A day walking around to all of the different attractions at some of these places can comprise as many steps as a long hike or walk around your town.

And don’t forget that just maintaining your property as the seasons transition can provide plenty of opportunity to exercise.

Removing air conditioners, raking and bagging leaves and debris, trimming trees and bushes, weeding and mulching gardens, and cleaning out gutters ahead of winter can all be rather strenuous activities that can help keep us both busy and healthy as we prepare for the colder months ahead.

The important thing is that you choose movement that you can do and build upon. For example, if you have any health conditions that make removing air conditioners a risk for your health, don’t approach that activity as exercise. Instead, ask for help with that task, and focus more on moderate cardiovascular exercise that you can intensify as you feel in better shape.

If you have any questions about how to safely and appropriately start exercising, consult your primary care physician. Your doctor knows your health history and conditions and will be able to help you build an exercise routine.

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Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.