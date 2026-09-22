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Dinner … desserts … dimwittedness… drama… and detective work make for a “deliciously delightful” evening during the upcoming murder mystery dinner theater presented by The Nuremberg Community Players at two fine dining establishments in the area.

The first weekend will be Sept. 25, 26 and 27 at The Towers Restaurant in Fern Glen. Tickets are $35 each and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. on the 25 and 26 and the show is at 7 p.m. Dinner is at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 with the show being at 3 p.m. The second performance will be at Four Blooms Restaurant in Drums on Oct. 9 and 10. Dinner at Four Blooms is also at 5:30 with the show being at 7:00 PM both nights. Tickets at Four Blooms are $45.

“Just Desserts” by Craig Sodaro is a lively mystery play revolving around the untimely death of Judge Reginald P. Cogsworth played by Michael Lloyd. The judge is a curmudgeon who hates sweets, and is judging a charity bakeoff, albeit grudgingly. He perishes while judging an annual charity bakeoff. The play is interactive and the audience must deduce which of the three talented ladies who entered the contest killed the judge, and what their motive was.

Was it the ditzy and garishly dressed Lucy “Scooter” Bright, portrayed by Lacey Johnson, the proud and haughty Margaret Mason, played by Brenda Sachleben, or the frumpy, cat-loving librarian Edna Mae Carter, played by Barbara Bartusik?

The old saying says, “You are what you eat.” Perhaps that will hold true with this production of “Just Desserts” as well. Each of the three suspects has entered a sinfully delicious dessert into the annual charity bakeoff and each of the desserts represents these three women flawlessly.

Mrs. Margaret Mason entered a chocolate torte, which is as rich and full of flavor and attitude as she is. The raspberry tart entered by Lucy “Scooter” Bright, is as buxom and flirtatious as the raspberries in her dessert. Finally, the frumpy and depressing Edna Mae Carter entered a Depression-era cake which she entitled “Frugal Cake!” Since none of the characters in the play actually taste their own desserts during the course of the evening; it might be better off stated that: “You are what you bake!”

Under the magnificent direction of Todd Statuo, the group of talented actors truly brings this show to life. Sarah Lloyd might be channeling the spirit of the television crime sleuth Jessica Fletcher as she plays the character of Miss Peabody. She gets the audience involved in the solving of the crime and her questioning of the suspects really gets the audience to think.

Each of the characters really embrace their personalities. Lacey truly brings out the true dimwittedness of her character Lucy “Scooter” Bright. She is definitely the clueless tart of the bunch. Delightfully ditzy is the best way to describe Lacey in this role but watch out for Scooter’s dark sided past.

Barbara portrays Edna Mae Carter as a true sour-faced librarian who is cat obsessed. She flawlessly captured the loneliness, sorrow and depression of a woman done wrong in several ways. Her character steals the show with her incessant wailing over her dead cat Moo-Moo. The audience cannot help but laugh — almost right in Barbara’s face — at the overwhelming affection she shows for this dead cat!

Brenda really brings out the hoity-toity attitude of Mrs. Margaret Mason. Being a rich society woman doesn’t mean that Mrs. Mason hasn’t had her fair share of run-ins with the law. I guess it is difficult to keep the speed of a Cadillac in control. She captures the “I can do nothing wrong” attitude and you will definitely not take any pity upon her for the “pain she must endure.”

Finally, Judge Cogsworth is a man you love to hate — especially if you are a dessert lover. Michael portrays this dessert despising curmudgeon to a tee. He believably plays the judge’s hatred of all types of desserts be it a torte, a tart, a cake or … a woman! His strait-laced, attitude filled portrayal of the judge allows the audience to believe that he received his “Just Desserts.”

Your taste buds are going to be in for a treat as well. Both restaurants offer a buffet style meal. The Towers will be serving House Salad, Roast Beef, Stuffed Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Veggies, and rolls. Four Blooms menu will include Tossed Salad, Roast Beef with Gravy, Chicken Marsala, Mashed Potatoes, Penne Alfredo with Broccoli, Corn, Rolls, and Assorted Desserts.

Please call now for reservations as there will be extremely limited tickets available at the door. Contact 877-718-7894 or visit the theater website for ticket information, www.NurembergCommunityPlayers.org/.