The Antique Automobile Club of America, Northeastern Division, recently donated $300 to the Pro Life Center, 31 Hanover St.,Wilkes-Barre. The Center is an all-volunteer charitable organization which serves young mothers and families in need with Infant clothing and items. The Center is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
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