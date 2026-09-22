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MMI Preparatory School senior Gavyn Corchado has been named a Commended Scholar in the 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation will recognize Corchado with a letter of commendation for his academic achievement.

“We are very proud of Gavyn and this well-deserved recognition,” MMI Head of School Theresa Long said. “Being named a National Merit Scholarship Commended Student reflects his strong academic ability, dedication and commitment to excellence.”

Corchado earned the recognition through his performance on the PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Students in this year’s class needed a Selection Index score of at least 210 to qualify as a Commended Scholar, according to MMI.

About 34,000 students nationwide were named Commended Scholars this year, representing approximately the top 3% of more than 1.2 million students who took the PSAT as juniors.

Commended Scholars do not advance to the semifinalist level of the National Merit Scholarship competition because their scores did not meet their state’s semifinalist cutoff. However, the recognition identifies students who have demonstrated strong academic achievement and may qualify for special scholarships.

Long said Corchado has distinguished himself as a scholastically talented senior and that the school is pleased to see his work recognized.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition for high school students across the country.