Dessen Service Awards go to one student from each school

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Junior Leadership Hazleton recently held the orientation session for the beginning of its 37th year at the Keystone Jobs Corps, and students selected as recipients of the Dessen Service Award were introduced to the rest of the class.

In 2001, CAN DO stepped in to assist the high school leadership program with funds, which were donated in honor of CAN DO’s founder, Dr. Edgar L. Dessen.

One class member per school, chosen by a CAN DO selection committee as best representing the goals of the program, receives the award.

Funding for the program is provided, in part, by the CAN DO Community Foundation

“We are honored to be receiving these funds that enable us to continue our yearly program operations,” program coordinator Mike Dougherty said.