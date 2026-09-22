ROasted red beets with some garlic, thyme, balsamic vinegar, feta cheese and a surprise ingredient too subtle for most to notice: Maple syrup. Made as a side for my brother Jay’s smoked pork chop dinner (which, in turn, was for visiting brother Joe) these were a big hit.

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Palo Alto-based brother Joe continued his quest to section-hike the Appalachian Trail by flying into Avoca this month to day-walk (“slack pack”) the Massachusetts leg. After oldest brother Jay and I joined him for three shorter hikes near Great Barrington, we all came to the West Hazleton homestead for a day so Jay could make Joe’s longtime favorite dish, smoked pork chops.

Regular readers may remember I’ve used Joe’s visits as a chance to try different versions of the same entree: with potato, onion and sauteéd apples, grilled with a sweet and sour glaze, and my favorite of the three, baked with sweet potatoes and apples layered on top.

Jay opted for the basic stove-top cooking akin to how mom always made them, and I offered to do a side. He pointed out how well red beets usually go with chops, and again readers might know MT and I have already accumulated an array of beet-centric recipes (traditional borscht, cherry borscht, salad, crushed with yogurt and hazel nuts from my better half, while I’ve tried my mom’s red beet horseradish, a reader-suggested beet chocolate cake, braised with lemon and almonds, and even a new fave for the greens: Moroccan style).

Yet one of the biggest rewards of writing a weekly “test kitchen” (this is number 339 for me) has been the recurring opportunity to explore new cooking techniques and flavor combos, so I surfed the web for something different, and this had instant appeal.

We almost always have beets in the fridge (both of us like to eat an occasional beet raw, though I peel and slice them while MT seems comfortable eating them like apples, despite the bitterness of the skin).

We also grow thyme in our herb garden and keep every other ingredient in this recipe on hand except for feta cheese and avocado oil. The former is easy to get (I avoid the pre-crumbled stuff), and the latter seemed easily replaced with olive oil —especially since we bought a bottle of some top-shelf stuff from 13 Olives during a visit to the Clarks Summit specialty shop for a story MT wrote.

So I roasted the beets at our Wilkes-Barre home and took them to West Hazleton, adding the balsamic vinegar/garlic mix and finishing them there while Jay finished the chops and some mashed potatoes and gravy. MT had to work that evening and didn’t get to my childhood home, but I took a serving of everything back to WB for her.

Everyone praised the beets, with Jay going beyond his usual maximum compliment of “Doesn’t stink” to dub them “very good.” MT finished them off quickly at home, calling them “delicious.” And no one could accurately guess when I noted there was a “secret ingredient,” the maple syrup.

“I don’t taste any syrup,” Joe said, with Jay agreeing. We speculated that it added just enough sweetness to mellow any bitterness or bite from the beets, balsamic and garlic. Whether that’s the case or not, I happily recommend this option the next time you decide on a side of red beets.

Dobru chut!

Roasted red beets with feta (girheartfood.com)

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

½ tablespoon maple syrup

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 pounds beets, cleaned, peeled, trimmed of greens and cut into, about 1.5 inch pieces

2 tablespoons avocado oil (I used olive oil)

½ teaspoon salt

½ tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons minced fresh thyme leaves, or 2 teaspoons of dried thyme (plus more for optional garnish)

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Heat oven to 425°. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the balsamic vinegar, maple syrup and garlic. Set aside.

Place beet chunks into a medium mixing bowl with avocado oil, salt, pepper and thyme, then toss or stir to combine everything.

Spread the beets out in a single layer onto the prepared sheet pan. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes or until they’re tender and cooked through, stirring halfway through. Time may vary depending on how big you cut the beet pieces

Remove the sheet pan from the oven, pour over the reserved balsamic vinegar mixture and stir until the beets are nicely coated. Return the sheet pan to the oven and continue to roast the beets for another 5 minutes just until the garlic is fragrant (don’t overcook, the garlic will burn).

Remove from oven, sprinkle with feta and thyme, and place in serving dish. Top with a little more feta/thyme if desired.