James Dupre will perform songs of his ‘vocal hero’

James Dupre will sing Randy Travis’ hits such as ‘Forever and Ever, Amen’ and ‘On the Other Hand.’

The Randy Travis: More Life Tour comes to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts for a show at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, with Travis and his wife sitting on stage.

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In “Forever and Ever Amen,” Randy Travis sang of committing to one person, and made it sound like a prayer.

In “Three Wooden Crosses” the country singer offered a ballad about a fatal bus crash, with redemption for one person who survived.

And his song “On the Other Hand” spoke of a married man tempted to be unfaithful, but held back by the reminder of the wedding band he wore.

Read the lyrics and they sound like messages of faith and fidelity.

“I think honestly that’s one of the biggest draws for his music,” said James Dupre, who will sing those songs and several of Travis’ other country hits, such as “Look Heart, no Hands” and “Diggin’ Up Bones,” when Randy Travis: More Life Tour comes to the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 23.

“People young and old respond to the genuine positivity in a lot of those songs,” Dupre said in a telephone interview. “They’re about love and all the things you deal with in life.”

Dupre got to know Travis when the two had roles as father and son in the independent movie “The Price,” which was filmed in 2013 and released in 2016.

“He was also a great actor in his day,” Dupre described Travis. “He really showed me the ropes. Unfortunately (the filming) was just a few months before the stroke.”

Dupre is pleased to report that Travis has sufficiently recovered from a 2013 stroke that he is able to be part of the tour. Travis and his wife, Mary, will “sit on the stage and enjoy the concert” along with the audience as Dupre sings and Travis’ original band plays.

“He’s had years of speech therapy and physical therapy. His mind is 100% there,” Dupre said. “But his aphasia keeps him from — not from communicating — but he can’t really conversate.”

Audiences will be treated to the sound of Travis’ voice, taken from some original tracks, as the band plays live, Dupre said. And there will be video that makes the show “a celebration of Randy’s life and career.”

As for the songs Dupre sings, he said, “I’m not a Randy Travis impersonator. We have some similarities, but I’m gonna be sounding like me, but singing Randy’s songs.

“He was always a vocal hero of mine,” Dupre said. “I really studied how he used his voice and he influenced the way I sing. To be able to share the stage with him and do this with him is just an incredible honor.”

Showtime is 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23 , at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at kirbycenter.org.