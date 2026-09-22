Honoring Luzerne County’s 240th anniversary

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WILKES-BARRE — The history and cultural heritage of Luzerne County will take center stage Sept. 25 when the NEPA Philharmonic joins the county for a special concert celebrating its 240th anniversary.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and will feature local and Broadway performers, historical narration, dance and music highlighting Pennsylvania’s heritage.

Music Director Mélisse Brunet will lead the Philharmonic, with radio announcer and retired WVIA Senior Vice President Chris Norton and historian and Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks serving as narrators.

Norton will narrate Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” which highlights the life and words of President Abraham Lincoln.

Brooks will present an original narration about 240 years of Luzerne County history alongside the Philharmonic’s performance of Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” The presentation also will feature new multimedia projections co-created by Steve Husted, founder and videographer of Knot Just Any Day.

Broadway performers Celia Hottenstein, a Luzerne County native, and her husband, Travis Taber, will perform selections from “Oklahoma,” “Anastasia,” “Company” and other Broadway productions.

Gracie Jane Sinclair, a Mountain Top-based singer-songwriter and guitarist and winner of the inaugural NEPA PHIL Battle of the Bands, also will perform two of her original songs with the Philharmonic. The songs were orchestrated by NEPA PHIL trumpeter and arranger Darin Kelly.

Dancers from the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, under the direction and choreography of founder Gina Prokop-Malsky, also will join the performance.

The program will celebrate both Luzerne County’s 240th anniversary and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

Additional special guests and official proclamations are expected to be announced during the event.

Two pre-concert programs will be included with admission. The Mt. Zion Baptist Church Mass Choir, led by director Jasmine Giddings, will perform from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. in the Kirby Center’s Chandelier Hall lobby.

A pre-concert discussion will be held from 6 to 6:25 p.m. in the main auditorium.

Tickets for the evening concert are $16 for students with identification and $24 for adults. Tickets are available through the NEPA Philharmonic website, by calling the Philharmonic Box Office at 570-270-4444 or at the F.M. Kirby Center box office on Public Square.

The Philharmonic and the county also will offer a free Young People’s Concert at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 for students in grades 3-12 and homeschool families. The program will feature portions of the evening’s performance along with music and local history.

Schools and homeschool families interested in attending the morning concert can call the Philharmonic at 570-270-4444 for information or to confirm attendance.

“This is going to be a celebration like no other — one that highlights not only the county’s rich history and ethnic diversity, but the local musical and artistic talent that deserves a stage like this to showcase,” County Manager Romilda Crocamo said. “We are doing both, celebrating 240 years of Luzerne County and highlighting talent. We are very excited and encourage people to turn out for a night of fun.”

NEPA PHIL Executive Director Chason Goldschmitz said the organization is “thrilled to collaborate with Luzerne County and so many amazing partners” on the event.

The celebration is presented with support from The Community Impact Fund of The Luzerne Foundation, Luzerne County, Visit Luzerne County and the Passan Foundation, among other sponsors and community partners.