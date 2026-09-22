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REVIEW

“With Friends Like You”

By Amy Chozick

Rating: 3.8/5

I went into this read blindly not expecting the overwhelming exploration of friendship, identity, motherhood and mental health. After just following the Lindsay Clancy trial, the subject of postpartum depression was fresh in my mind. Highlighting this issue is an important message included in this novel.

Emily is a new mother, living in Manhattan, navigating the challenges of parenthood. She had a horrific birth and is still recovering from the painful aftermath. She is exhausted and feels disconnected from her well-meaning husband, causing her to become fixated on finding her college roommate, Daisy, who disappeared years ago after taking a job at a strip club.

The overwhelming demands of caring for a baby challenge Emily’s ability to maintain her own identity. She feels lonely and isolated. She is desperate to reclaim part of herself that she feels is slipping away. Her obsession with finding Daisy becomes all consuming.

As Emily searches for Daisy, the world of sex work and escort services provide a background that is both glamorous and gritty.

Where has Daisy been all these years?

When Daisy mysteriously reappears in Emily’s life, it raises more questions than answers, but Emily feels re-energized and together they launch a new mother’s group in a vacant city skyscraper. Giving back to the community gives Emily’s life purpose. This new joy that she has found with Daisy soon fades, revealing deep cracks in their relationship.

Is Daisy the key to Emily’s happiness or is she unraveling her world?

Readers will certainly suspect that something isn’t right about Daisy and Emily’s relationship. Emily’s mental health issues escalate through the story leading up to a major plot twist. I was disappointed in the end, feeling confused and still having more unanswered questions.

Readers need to pay close attention and read carefully to understand what is going on. Even though I didn’t really connect to the characters, I found the story and subject matter intriguing.

It is not an enjoyable read but it is a thought provoking one.

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Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.