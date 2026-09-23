The 171st Bloomsburg Fair will open with preview day from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, 620 W. Third St., Bloomsburg. With carnival rides, agricultural exhibits, livestock, grandstand entertainment and plenty of food vendors, the fair continues 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Oct. 3. Tickets are available at bloomsburgfair.com. As this file photo shows, you can expect a crowd to gather at the Bloomsburg Fair.
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