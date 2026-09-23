Dancers to take part in Luzerne County 240th anniversary celebration

In this Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre photo, Gina Malsky, at left, works with young students who have since grown up. Some of them will perform as alumni in a gala anniversary production this spring.

Dance students strike a pose before class on a recent Monday afternoon at the Dance Theare of Wilkes-Barre, which is located in Kingston.

Dancers from Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will perform in white costumes to Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” during the Luzerne County 240th anniversary celebration at 7 p.m. Friday at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

🔊 Listen to this

Like a ballerina pirouetting on tiptoe, the world keeps spinning.

Round and round it turns, season after season. And for artistic director Gina Malsky, the 20th anniversary of the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre (DTWB) seems to have arrived quicker than she expected.

“I feel old,” she said with a laugh, explaining that former students have grown up, and now their children are her students.

It could be a dizzying feeling, but Malsky admitted it’s satisfying to have teens like Melina Ospina-Wiese — daughter of former student Dr. Cosima Wiese, who now chairs the biology department at Misericordia University — helping her prepare for the DTWB’s upcoming events.

As Luzerne County celebrates its 240th anniversary Sept. 25 at the F.M. Kirby Center with a performance featuring the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic and other musicians, DTWB dancers will perform steps Malsky choreographed to Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” which the composer set in 19th-century Pennsylvania.

“It’s really pretty,” Melina described the music.

Young dancers Sadie Son of Dallas and Norah Anzalone of Kingston said they’re also eagerly anticipating the rest of their season, which will include dancing at a Penguins hockey game on Nov. 14, in the Wilkes-Barre Santa Parade on Nov. 21, at the Wesmoreland Club’s tree lighting on Nov. 28, at a Madrigal Dinner in the Kirby Center lobby on Dec. 10 and to the familiar strains of Tchaikovsky’s music in “Nutcracker Land of Sweets” on Dec. 13 onstage at the Kirby Center.

“It’s a strong ballet foundation that allows them to do other types of dancing,” Malsky said, noting that the performance at the Penguins game, for example, might resemble a cheer routine rather than a scene from “Swan Lake.”

Malsky is looking forward to having various “alumni” from her school return for DTWB’s 20th Anniversary Gala, set for 3 p.m. May 23 at the Kirby Center.

Among the alumni who hope to return for that performance are Jessi Mendoza-Toch, who teaches “mainly cha cha, rumba, paso doble and jive” at the Factory of Dance, a ballroom dance school she and her husband, Bence Toth, who is originally from Hungary, own in Fort Worth, Texas.

“It’s super special to me,” Mendoza-Toth said of the DTWB. “That’s what inspired me to study dance at the University (of the Arts in Philadelphia). Miss Gina and all the other teachers were so great, and provided such great opportunities.”

Fellow DTWB alum Dr. Justine Buczynski, who now lives in Ohio, said dancing “helps with discipline and memory” no matter what field you pursue. A graduate of Wilkes University, she works as a pharmacist and also performs with an adult dance studio in the Cleveland area.

As for Julia Godfrey, who is studying psychology at Penn State’s main campus, she credits her DTWB training with helping her ace the audition for a university dance group, the Penn State Lyrical Line.

“It’s a very exclusive club,” she said, noting that 30 young women auditioned, and she was one of the eight who were selected. “I was super excited,” she said. “They were super welcoming and so much fun.”

Friday evening’s Luzerne County 240th Celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The program will feature the NEPA Philharmonic, led by Music Director Mélisse Brunet; narrators Chris Norton and Tony Brooks; Broadway vocalists Celia Hottenstein, a Luzerne County native, and her husband, Travis Taber; singer-songwriter and guitarist Gracie Jane Sinclair, a Mountain Top-based performer and winner of the inaugural NEPA PHIL Battle of the Bands; and dancers from the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

The program celebrates both Luzerne County’s 240th and America’s 250th anniversaries with a performance inspired by Pennsylvania’s rich heritage. Tickets for the program start at $16 for students with ID and $24 for adults; tickets are available at NEPAPHIL.org, by calling the Philharmonic Box Office at 570-270-4444, or by visiting the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office on Wilkes-Barre Public Square.