Celebrate the season at the Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival, happening weekends in October. From scenic train rides through the gorge to shopping, dining, and live entertainment, this annual festival makes Jim Thorpe a favorite fall destination in the Poconos.

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Each October, Jim Thorpe becomes one of the Poconos’ most popular fall destinations. Red, orange and gold foliage surrounds the town’s historic streets, Victorian architecture and steep mountainsides. Music, food and seasonal activities add to the celebration as the annual Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival returns to Carbon County.

Festival weekends bring food and craft vendors, free live music and seasonal specials from downtown businesses. Visitors can ride the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, tour historic attractions or shop along Broadway and Race Street. Hiking, biking and whitewater rafting also offer ways to experience fall in the surrounding Pocono Mountains.

The 2026 festival takes place October 3–4, 10–11 and 17–18. Admission is free, although parking, food, fall train rides, tours and other attractions require separate fees. Use this guide to plan what to see, where to park and how to make the most of your fall visit.

2026 Festival at a glance

• Dates: October 3–4, 10–11 and 17–18

• Location: Downtown Jim Thorpe, PA

• Admission: Free; separate fees apply for parking, food and ticketed attractions

• Highlights: Food and craft vendors, free live music, downtown shopping, scenic train rides and historic attractions

• Parking: Limited downtown parking and several off-site shuttle options

• Visitor App: Download the Visit Jim Thorpe PA app from the App Store or Google Play for October updates, parking information, public restrooms, dining options and the town walking map.

2026 Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival highlights

• Scenic train rides

• Family-friendly activities

• Dining

• Craft beverages

• Outdoor adventures

• Free entertainment

• Concerts and shows during festival weekends

• Shopping and craft vendors

• History, art and tours

Plan ahead for your fall getaway

October is Jim Thorpe’s busiest season, so planning ahead is key to making the most of your visit. Expect large crowds, heavy traffic and limited parking downtown during festival weekends. Arriving early or using shuttle services will help you spend more time enjoying the festivities and less time searching for a spot. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended for exploring the town’s hilly, winding streets, while layered clothing will keep you comfortable in the crisp mountain air. Popular train departures, tours and lodging can fill quickly, so reserve them in advance.

Whether you’re stopping by for a day or settling in for a weekend stay, the Fall Foliage Festival captures the best of autumn in the Poconos. The combination of small-town charm, vibrant mountain scenery, and lively seasonal atmosphere makes this annual tradition a can’t-miss celebration. Before you go, check the Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency for the latest event updates, maps, and visitor resources.

More from DiscoverNEPA

Visit discovernepa.com for a complete guide to fall in Jim Thorpe, including highlights, events, FAQs, and parking information.

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Jonathan Davies was born and raised in NEPA. He enjoys writing about local beer, local food, fishing, and hiking. He especially keeps an eye out for unique people, places, and things throughout the region.