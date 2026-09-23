Reviews mixed for test cook’s latest effort

Looking for ways to add more color to a meal, our test cook added some green peas to this Chicken Korma and served it alongside some grape tomatoes.

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“Did you skip any ingredients?” Mark asked in a suspicious tone as he tasted my first Chicken Korma effort on Saturday evening. “This is kind of bland.”

“We didn’t have ginger root,” I admitted. “And I didn’t want to go to the store again.”

Digging a small container of ground ginger out of a cupboard, my husband and fellow test cook sprinkled some over his plate and said it was an improvement.

The next morning, I bought fresh ginger root, grated it, sautéed it in butter with a few extra cloves of garlic, and added it to my Dutch oven, which was still mostly full of the leftover chicken dish.

Mark said that was quite a bit better as we sat down to eat it around noon Sunday.

Neighbor Roger joined us for that meal, which I considered Take 2. He found the Chicken Korma flavorful, but on the mild side. “This would be good for someone just starting to get used to Indian cuisine,” he said.

At this point I remembered I hadn’t had any raw cashews when I was making the dish, and I had substituted pine nuts.

“If you make it again, I’d recommend you get cashews,” Roger said. “I think they would have added something.”

Toying with the idea of running out then and there for raw cashews, I discarded that notion and decided I’d serve the dish as it was — explaining to anyone who wanted to know that I had followed the recipe’s directions to use cumin, coriander, paprika and cardamon, had belatedly added sauteed ginger root and had even added some turmeric because I thought it needed more color.

Deviating still more from the recipe, I had not sent away for wild mountain cumin seeds — hey, they were optional. I’d also added a pinch more cumin instead of the quarter teaspoon of the spice blend garam masala, and for a green note I’d tossed in some peas instead of garnishing with cilantro.

“I think the peas were a good move,” my brother-in-law Tom said later Sunday afternoon as I reheated Chicken Korma for another meal. This one was Take 3.

“This recipe is supposed to be on the mild side,” I said. “It has a lot of spices, but they’re not hot.”

For my part, I thought the Chicken Korma was a tasty dish that smelled great before I added the ginger and even more wonderfully aromatic afterward.

Anticipating a weekend visit from my sister and brother-in-law, I had doubled the recipe. And I’m tickled that I was able to get four meals out of the big batch, with Take 4 being when I polished off the final leftovers for lunch on Monday.

I had been a little disappointed that our mom took one spoonful of the Chicken Korma on Saturday and said, “This is not for me.” And I had been slightly troubled watching my sister, Liz, and her husband adding what seemed to be a great deal of salt to their servings on Sunday.

But I was also delighted that Tom asked for seconds. He was the only one. Thanks, Tom!

Now that you know about all the ingredients I substituted, here is the original recipe from foodandwine.com.

CHICKEN KORMA

1 1/2 cups plain whole-milk strained (Greek-style) yogurt

4 teaspoons ground cumin

3 large garlic cloves, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 6 thighs), trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch pieces

1/4 cup canola oil

2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced (about 4 1/2 cups)

1/4 cup chopped raw cashews

1 1/2 cups water

1/4 teaspoon garam masala

1/4 teaspoon wild mountain cumin seeds (optional)

Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Naan and/or cooked basmati rice, for serving

Directions:

Whisk together yogurt, ground cumin, garlic, ginger, coriander, salt, paprika, and cardamom in a large bowl. Stir in chicken until evenly coated in yogurt mixture. Set aside at room temperature until ready to cook, or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high until shimmering. Stir in onions; cook, stirring often, until onions are golden brown, about 10 minutes. Add cashews; cook, stirring constantly, until nuts are browned in spots, 1 to 2 minutes.

Remove the Dutch oven from the heat; transfer onions and cashews to a blender using a slotted spoon, reserving oil in the Dutch oven. Add 1 1/2 cups water to blender; process until smooth, about 1 minute, scraping down sides of blender as needed.

Heat the reserved oil in the Dutch oven over medium heat; add the chicken and yogurt mixture, and stir to coat with oil. Cover and cook, undisturbed, until chicken is mostly cooked through and oil starts to separate, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in the blended onion mixture; cook uncovered, stirring often, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce thickens, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat; sprinkle with garam masala, wild mountain cumin seeds (if using), and cilantro. Serve with naan and/or cooked rice.