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Halloween Garland DIY: A do-it-yourself craft session for adults, 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Cost is $5, and all supplies are included. For more information, contact the library’s information services desk by phone at 570-821-1959 or by email at reference@luzernelibraries.org. Register through the Osterhout Free Library website.

Friday Movie Matinee: Driving Miss Daisy: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, in the Reading Room at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. This film is rated PG, and follows an elderly Jewish woman and her African-American chauffeur in the American South as their relationship grows and improves over the years. (IMDb)

Johnny Appleseed Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in the children’s department of the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Kids are invited to enjoy apple-themed crafts and activities, and participate in apple-themed STEM. There is no need to register for this event. Stop in any time 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please call 570-823-0156, ext. 217.

Love Literacy for Life: A fundraiser for the Mill Memorial Library, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the library, 495 E. Main St., Nanticoke. The event will include games of chance, light refreshments, beer and wine tasting, music, a 50/50 raffle, lottery ticket raffle and silent auction. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. Proceeds benefit the library. For information or advance tickets, visit or call the library at 570-735-3030.

Gentle Yoga at the Library: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. The class is designed for all levels of yoga experience, especially beginners, and will include breathing techniques, gentle yoga postures and stretching. The class is free, but donations are welcome. Bring a mat, water and any other materials needed. Mats are available for those who need one. Register through the West Pittston Library website.

The Traveler’s French Conversation Workshop: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, at the West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. The series continues Oct. 12, Oct. 26 and Nov. 9. The workshop is geared toward adults interested in traveling to France or those who studied French in high school or college but never had an opportunity to practice their skills. Participants will learn essential vocabulary for navigating France, asking questions and conversing with locals. French-themed snacks will be provided. Some prior knowledge of French is encouraged but not required. Register through the West Pittston Library website or call 570-654-9847.

Adulting 101, Trail Ready: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, third floor meeting room, Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Whether you’re hiking a trail or exploring your own backyard, knowing how to stay safe outdoors is an essential life skill. This program, presented with help from the North Branch Land Trust, will help teens and young adults learn how to identify common outdoor hazards, prepare for your adventures, and enjoy nature safely and responsibly. A First Aid Kit Giveaway is included. Register at the Osterhout Free Library website.

Pumpkin Carving: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, third floor meeting room, Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Teens and young adults are invited to join us in craving spooky or silly pumpkins. Bring your own pumpkin or use one provided. Registration is required. Register at the Osterhout Free Library website or call 570-823-0156.

Math tutoring: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Fanhui Kong, a professor of mathematics at Wilkes University, will offer free tutoring for students in grades 6 through 12. Kong will work individually with students to address specific math skills and learning needs. Registration is required. To reserve a seat, call the library at 570-287-2013 or visit the Hoyt Library website.